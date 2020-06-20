This story is a couple of days old, but it’s still fun to watch, and it took more than a day of effort for the residents of Seattle’s autonomous zone, or CHOP, to try to erect the 25-foot or so black power fist against the side of a building they’d taken over.

Hannah Scott is a reporter with KIRO radio:

Right now in Cal Anderson Park a large group is joining forces to erect a giant sized Black Power Fist the group at #CHOPseattle built @KIRORadio #seattleprotest #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/1oBMbPH192 — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

Some final touch ups now before they try to place @KIRORadio #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/vA04brJxMq — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

It looks like they’re using fire to blacken the wood; we’re not sure how CHOP’s on-site autonomous fire department would feel about that.

Safety first says the guy with the megaphone as the group moves it across the park to directly underneath its final home atop this structure @KIRORadio #seattleprotest #seattle #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/mkBFsMylj6 — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

There is a guy on a rope who appears to be readying to get this placed which speaker says they got the ok from the Fire Marshall to do (unconfirmed) @KIRORadio #seattleprotest #BlackLivesMattters pic.twitter.com/ZmeCHlKIHA — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

To be clear they are about to try to put this on top of the cement structure @KIRORadio #seattleprotest #CHOPseattle pic.twitter.com/kpMravlKkL — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

That doesn’t look like it’s going to work.

They needed more rope everyone has been holding this up for several minutes now @KIRORadio #seattleprotest #CHOPseattle pic.twitter.com/wuBOu5ZFof — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

It appears they got to close to building & they had to back up @KIRORadio #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/WQMszucNFl — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

Okay someone in the crowd offered to pay for a crane tomorrow so they were going to stand down but now it’s unclear @KIRORadio #SeattleAutonomousZone #CHOPseattle pic.twitter.com/NIqWqxuJsl — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

They’ve now placed it safely back on the ground & will (rent) a crane tomorrow to get it placed after someone in the crowd offered to cover $$ @KIRORadio #seattleprotest #CHOPseattle pic.twitter.com/AdruGNUl1i — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

Observations: During the middle of this effort some guy from the other area in the Park came over & tried to grab a bunch of ppl off holding this to help move a tent 🤷‍♀️ and volunteer medics behind me were having a terrifying triage discussion the last 45 min. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/khs4rlM81f — Hanna Scott (@HannaKIROFM) June 17, 2020

It looks like they are unable to achieve an erection. — realmyiq2xu2 (@realmyiq2xu2) June 19, 2020

It's going to be awkward when the crane operator asks to see their permits. — Guy (@bjiam27) June 17, 2020

Is Antifastan importing the crane from America? — Dedi Fredericks 🇺🇸 (@DediFredericks) June 17, 2020

The amish wouldve done this in 30 seconds — Tony Macaroni (@Mxracer06y) June 17, 2020

Assuming the #soyboys ever get it standing, how fitting it would be if it fell over and took a few of them out. — SevenSBRings:) (@MadPatsFan1954) June 19, 2020

Not one engineer in the whole group? This does not bode well for their future. — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) June 19, 2020

A caveman used to do a better job. That’s why we still find some of their work. That thing won’t survive next rain, or a wind. But hey, they tried their best. Can’t expect much. — Phillip 🇺🇸 (@phillipbalayan) June 19, 2020

Tofu diet ≠ strength — Cameron (@IAMCAM35) June 18, 2020

Tofu and soy. — Joe Shine (@JoeGjoch33) June 18, 2020

They can pay a contractor like $20,000 to do this in less than half the time, with better material and better end result. These morons probably wasted more man-hours in the process. It's like watching primitive humans erect a shrine — Tamias ❤️ (@Tamias7) June 18, 2020

It’s like watching primitive humans fail to erect a shrine.

A perfect metaphor for socialism. — Dread Pirate (@Leslie_H20) June 18, 2020

Gravity must be cancelled. — Geoffrey Miller (@primalpoly) June 19, 2020

where are all the engineers — ⭐️⭐️⭐️ LR (@LRenner2020) June 19, 2020

Too many philosophy graduates, not enough engineers. — Kal in Alberta (@KSaint3) June 18, 2020

Caption: Mechanical Engineering is a harder college major than Women's Studies…. — Señor Droolcup (@SenorDroolcup) June 18, 2020

One of the skilled tradesmen in the group will figure it out. Oh wait… — Marshall18 (@In45Plugged) June 18, 2020

Antifa needs more engineering majors and fewer gender theory majors. — Brian Boru (@BrianBo89852531) June 18, 2020

Progressives have soft hands. — Vance Murphy (@vancemurphy) June 18, 2020

Not really that impressive. Maybe they should worry about paying back the local business owners whose lives they are ruining — Allen Covert (@THATAllenCovert) June 19, 2020

Honestly, it looks like they have the materials, just not the intelligence. A few more posts to build a frame planted at the right distance+height and then sufficient rope, it would be no problem with a large crowd to hoist it up. Bronze age people were way smarter than them. — Jclearfield (@Jclearfield2) June 19, 2020

It looks like they might have finally erected their fist, but maybe leaning against a baseball backstop instead.

The Black Power fist is up here in the #CHOP at the corner of the turf in Cal Anderson. #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/32CnBq0xhK — Jake Goldstein-Street (@GoldsteinStreet) June 18, 2020

So far we love what they’ve done with the place.

