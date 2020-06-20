This story is a couple of days old, but it’s still fun to watch, and it took more than a day of effort for the residents of Seattle’s autonomous zone, or CHOP, to try to erect the 25-foot or so black power fist against the side of a building they’d taken over.

Hannah Scott is a reporter with KIRO radio:

It looks like they’re using fire to blacken the wood; we’re not sure how CHOP’s on-site autonomous fire department would feel about that.

That doesn’t look like it’s going to work.

It’s like watching primitive humans fail to erect a shrine.

It looks like they might have finally erected their fist, but maybe leaning against a baseball backstop instead.

So far we love what they’ve done with the place.

