As Twitchy reported earlier, an early-morning shooting in Seattle’s Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, left a 19-year-old dead and another man injured. In its own story on the shooting, CNN wraps things up by recounting that “when CNN visited the zone last Sunday, reporters found a festival-like atmosphere, with meditation and painting.” The Associated Press and Snopes too have referred to the festival-like atmosphere and Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan told CNN it could be the new summer of love there.

Socialist city council member Ksharma Sawant released a statement on the shooting, suggesting there were “indications” that the shooting was a “right-wing attack.”

Sawant released a really lengthy statement, a part of which reads:

Our deepest condolences go out to the loved ones of the black protester who was tragically killed this morning by gunfire at the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP). Socialist Alternative and I stand in solidarity with the family and friends of the victim, and with the injured protester now in the hospital, as well as with all community members and fellow activists.

Though we await confirmation of the details of the killing, there are indications that this may have been a right-wing attack. If so, this would not be the first such attack on the Capitol Hill Black Lives Matter protest. As many recall, an armed man drove into the protest action on June 8, and shot black activist Dan Gregory, who had heroically intervened to stop the driver.

We need immediate solidarity with the protest at the CHOP, and unity in our movement against reactionary violence. Our movement refuses to be intimidated.

It is no accident that right-wing hate and violence has grown dramatically with Donald Trump in the White House. If this killing turns out to be a right-wing attack, President Trump bears direct responsibility, since he has fomented reactionary hatred specifically against the peaceful Capitol Hill occupation, and even threatened to intervene with federal troops. Also responsible are the conservative and corporate media outlets, both locally and nationally, which have themselves whipped up right-wing hate by completely misrepresenting the nature of the peaceful protest occupation, and who are continuing to do so even now, claiming that this shooting proves the CHOP is descending into chaos. Seattle’s establishment Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best also share responsibility for having portrayed our protest movement as violent.

Durkan said it was a street fair and she even went down there herself to take a look at the community garden.

Trending

Yes, she’s also the one who unlocked the doors to city hall to let the protesters take it over. It’s kind of her thing.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: autonomous zoneCHOPDonald TrumpKshama Sawantpoliceright-wing-attackSeattleshooting