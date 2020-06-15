In cities across the nation, from San Francisco to Washington, D.C., to New York City, protesters have painted the words “Black Lives Matter” in huge yellow letters taking up entire streets. One of those streets was Fulton Street in Brooklyn, and Mayor Bill de Blasio, who recently announced that a street in every borough would be named after the Black Lives Matter movement, says the street will be made pedestrian-only over the summer, apparently to maintain the street art and save the mural from tires.

JUST IN: Fulton Street in Brooklyn will share the message that #BlackLivesMatter all summer long. We're making the block pedestrians-only and working with the MTA to coordinate nearby transit.https://t.co/WO0raIrJaq — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) June 15, 2020

When will #JewishLivesMatter to you, Wilhelm? — D. Moore – CHAZ Minister of Lupin Redistribution (@Crapplefratz) June 15, 2020

So Jewish kids can’t play on the playground, but an entire street is being set aside for pedestrians in honor of Black Lives Matter?

Oh cool. Hey when can Jews go back to city parks without being welded out? https://t.co/PlcxA8RzJA — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 15, 2020

They should bring a bunch of backyard playground equipment and set up a playground on Fulton street. — Tom Good (@MaltedMemoirs) June 15, 2020

Why are streets safe for children to play on but not playgrounds… OPEN THE PARKS. — Michael (@thedonohue) June 15, 2020

GIVE OUR KIDS PARKS pic.twitter.com/swrSzm4u2q — Hershy (@HeshyTischler) June 15, 2020

resign. — Glenn E. Martin (@glennEmartin) June 15, 2020

Resign — Patricia Joyce (@pajvermont) June 15, 2020

Great! As soon as the paint dries, resign — Established Black Woman #ANTIFA Middle Management (@CoachRomney) June 15, 2020

resign you salad fingers looking freak — Trey Smith (@SlimiHendrix) June 15, 2020

resign you enormous oaf — Jesse Fuchs (@jessefuchs) June 15, 2020

🙄 wow, problem solved, champ, you nailed it — Jake Schmidt 🥑🚲 (@TheJakeSchmidt) June 15, 2020

Resign. Get tested. Resign again — Fixing Bread Prices. (@getupgetfree) June 15, 2020

Hey Bill, is this what it looks like for you to voice support for #BlackLivesMatter on "cautious politician" time? — Jay Cassano (@jcassano) June 15, 2020

DeBlasio saves summer 2020! All hail! #resign — john (@johnnnnnnnnnnic) June 15, 2020

Resign — Andrew Dahreddine (@Quaraddine) June 15, 2020

Can't even do a symbolic gesture correctly. — jdpink (@jdpink) June 15, 2020

Pedestrian-friendly streets always have an expiration date JUST IN:

Resign

Move to Paris

Learn something about street use

Stay there — #WhosOpenQueens #mapinbio (@alanbaglia) June 15, 2020

You still need to resign. — Camille Fournier (@skamille) June 15, 2020

JUST IN: All streets in Brooklyn will share the message that "DeBlasio destroyed NYC," all year long. We are working with people to have him resign, but he's been acting really selfish lately. — B Plaut (@plaut_b) June 15, 2020

i have also mocked up an example of some art you should commission. here are some different color options, lmk what you think pic.twitter.com/1ZPSyRDD4I — Becca Barton (@Becckitt) June 15, 2020

You sure do love big theatrics ! Give the people the only political performance from you that matters: resign. — fuck nypd (@morganlsykes) June 15, 2020

no one asked for this. resign. — moonheart (@moonhearttt) June 15, 2020

Yes, because painted streets will instantly stop senseless violence against innocents. And gathering people en masse will not increase COVID-19 infection, because the virus knows it’s a protest and not a gathering. — Joshua Robert ✌️, ❤️, 😷, & ⚾️ (@JoshuaRobert56) June 15, 2020

Delete this — UcKema -THE THREE STRIKES – (@uckema) June 15, 2020

seems like you solved racism—time to resign — LHM (in the epicenter) (@lingusmoron) June 15, 2020

or you could just do any of the things people are actually asking for — Johnny defund the police McNulty (@JohnnyMcNulty) June 15, 2020

Will Jews be allowed to walk there, too? — Magnifico 0.3K 👑 (@MagnificoIX) June 15, 2020

De Blasio’s not going to defund the police like everyone is calling for, but the street is a nice gesture.

