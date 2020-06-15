You might remember last month when the blue-checks in the media were passing around and doing television segments on a study that seemed to show hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Trump called a possible “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19, had potentially damaging effects on coronavirus patients.

The study was retracted from the medical journal The Lancet, though, after the journal issued an “expression of concern” about the data used in the study. As Iowahawk explained in a thread:

Surgisphere is the sole source of the HQC study that appeared in the blue ribbon, peer reviewed medical journal The Lancet. They also provided data another COVID study that appeared in New England Journal of Medicine. /2 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 3, 2020

Surgisphere claimed to have data sharing agreements with hundreds of hospitals around the US and the world, despite having, it appears, only 5 employees, only one of whom has any medical background. /3 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 3, 2020

Two of the other employees, according to the Guardian, include a science fiction writer and a male model for hire. /4 — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) June 3, 2020

Now we’re getting word that not only has the study been retracted, but Surgisphere itself is no more:

It is my sad duty to announce that a source has informed me… pic.twitter.com/8fjcb74Evb — Prof Darrel Francis ☺ Mk CardioFellows Great Again (@ProfDFrancis) June 15, 2020

of the sad demise of the second most innovative company in medical research. — Prof Darrel Francis ☺ Mk CardioFellows Great Again (@ProfDFrancis) June 15, 2020

The Surgisphere corporation, a long time competitor of Francis Industries in the cutting edge science of "making shit up"ology, has today gasped it's last and gone out of business. pic.twitter.com/KiXOWO5bb5 — Prof Darrel Francis ☺ Mk CardioFellows Great Again (@ProfDFrancis) June 15, 2020

This Icarus enterprise flew so high, and touched the stars, with their multiple NEJM/Lancet forays, and reached the minds of millions. Yet now reduced to dust. pic.twitter.com/feXfM42sGn — Prof Darrel Francis ☺ Mk CardioFellows Great Again (@ProfDFrancis) June 15, 2020

Let me be the first to say, "Good riddance, bullshitters." — Prof Darrel Francis ☺ Mk CardioFellows Great Again (@ProfDFrancis) June 15, 2020

Wow. @surgisphere is no more. * Twitter gone

* Website closed

* Company shut down https://t.co/12HPhGICm3 — Venk Murthy (@venkmurthy) June 15, 2020

LOL. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 15, 2020

Does it count if it never really existed? — Sudarshan Rajagopal (@SudarRajagopal) June 15, 2020

To extrapolate from Braveheart:

Every company dies, but not every company actually lived in the first place.@boback @ProfDFrancis @gcfmd pic.twitter.com/uuevHqvGND — Eric H Yang, MD (@datsunian) June 15, 2020

My guess: lawsuits to start & career derailing to follow — Josh Beckman (@JoshuaBeckmanMD) June 15, 2020

Prepping for the onslaught of litigation no doubt. — John Chamberlain (@misterchambo) June 15, 2020

Damn I had some great research ideas that just required comprehensive EHR data from every hospital in the world. — Adrenochrome Harvester (@ClenchedFisk) June 15, 2020

You could always just do what they did and make the data up whole cloth! pic.twitter.com/DRU41DxCAX — Matthew J. Luther (@Vinminen) June 15, 2020

That was fast. Run away, run away!! pic.twitter.com/209d2BnhVT — Daniel E Salazar (@Pharma_Pro) June 15, 2020

Sorry, mainstream media, but you were really taken for a ride on this one.

SUPERCUT: The media fearmongered over the now retracted study from the Lancet that showed Hydroxychloroquine was dangerous to covid patients. pic.twitter.com/myKihDkYbj — Greg Price (@greg_price11) June 4, 2020

