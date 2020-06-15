You might remember last month when the blue-checks in the media were passing around and doing television segments on a study that seemed to show hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Trump called a possible “game-changer” in the fight against COVID-19, had potentially damaging effects on coronavirus patients.

The study was retracted from the medical journal The Lancet, though, after the journal issued an “expression of concern” about the data used in the study. As Iowahawk explained in a thread:

Now we’re getting word that not only has the study been retracted, but Surgisphere itself is no more:

Sorry, mainstream media, but you were really taken for a ride on this one.

