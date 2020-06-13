Another name for the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, is simply “Free Capitol Hill.” Several blocks have been taken over by radicals and it’s now a paradise run by the people, for the people; they even repainted the abandoned precinct to read “people” instead of “police.”

People inside are learning what’s being tolerated and what’s not; a video the other day showed the zone’s warlord and his crew getting physical with a graffiti artist doing his thing. And now a video shows a man yelling, “I’m a free citizen of the autonomous zone” as he’s held down by two men, one in traditional Antifa gear.

With whom, though?

Imagine walking through CHAZ with a MAGA hat and claiming to be a free citizen.

Update:

Here’s more video from Townhall’s Julio Rosas of who appears to be the same person. Are they trying to shut him down for preaching Christianity?

