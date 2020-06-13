Supposing the CHAZ model of having an independent country in the middle of a major city doesn’t hold up (maybe that community garden won’t suffice), what are all of the white residents going to do when they’re back in the United States and called on to relinquish capital, land, and power?

One speaker in the autonomous zone challenged all of the white protesters in CHAZ to find a black person before they left and give them $10 as proof that they’re willing to give up those things.

“All white people must pay black people $10” Says a non-black person to all white citizens of #CHAZ …the newest country in North America pic.twitter.com/ej5Y8PGL9N — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) June 13, 2020

Is that a one-time payment or a payment every single time a white person encounters a black person? — Obi_1_D_AllKnowing 🇺🇸 (@obiopiah) June 13, 2020

Is that $10 to each black person, or $10 to cover every black person, details are important when trying to extort money. — Allan Jackson (@BHLibertarian) June 13, 2020

Wait. Does every White person have to pay every Black person $10 EACH!? Or, are they allowed to pool their money and make a one-time grant to all the Black people in the community? Asking for a redistributor of wealth. And lupens. pic.twitter.com/peJmXvffW7 — Roland le Fartere (@Crapplefratz) June 13, 2020

Yeah, what if one black man gets $20 from two people while another one gets nothing? That’s not a fair redistribution of wealth.

How does chaz have any money they have no jobs — Tanner Sparks (@TSPARK12) June 13, 2020

Notice how the speaker says the whites can pull out their iPhones and use an app to transfer ten dollars to the African American’s Venmo account. They don’t sound too hard up.

Money will just appear magically — KNIGHTRESS 🇺🇸 (@knightressinc) June 13, 2020

I’d be over the moon if someone said I’m worth 10 dollars. This is going to end badly. — Michael Jones⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@RattleYourBones) June 13, 2020

I can see how quickly this is going to self implode. People of color will seize control over people with lighter skin and when they've finally had enough there will be infighting. These people have no money, or gold, and definitely don't have a job btw, so $10 is a lot of money. — Eli Camacho (@Eli_StayFocused) June 13, 2020

First-rules established.

Then-segregation established with a black only garden

Now-dem party established in the developing Chaz. The black vote has been purchased for upcoming elections and the effort to keep blacks dependent on the system has begun. It’s all fun, at first… — ImJustHeretoWatch (@SheriLauber1) June 13, 2020

Wait until they get a rush of ppl moving into CHAZ to get their $10…their economy will crash. My goodness. — TMB (@maciasspy) June 13, 2020

The whites think they're their friends. 😅😂 — Caleee (@caleee_c) June 13, 2020

“Allies.”

So perfectly said. I just laugh when I see this. I hope they give the $10 and continue to kiss some feet. — Josh (@Josh04368533) June 13, 2020

It would be worth it, if that was the end of it. — Eric McLennon (@McLennon63) June 13, 2020

No, it’s just a warm-up for what’s coming after CHAZ breaks up and the protesters re-enter the U.S.

They will get tired of their little game and wander home eventually. Nobody should even entertain this. — Lala (@MinniApple27) June 13, 2020

Omg. How do they make money with their little group? Mommy going to send it? — dcox (@dcoxkaty) June 13, 2020

It's such a shitshow, I love it 😂 — Chris (@realKeinChris) June 13, 2020

This is creepy….but, it is the @TheDemocrats plan…. — E C Sepci (@ecseps) June 13, 2020

I want my time back from when I was a teen, studying in my room for my future, living in trailers and hotel rooms. Where did my #WhitePrivilege disappear to? Where did an entire lifetime of working life go to since I was boxing groceries age 13, or later serving in uniform? — Tera Flop (@teraflopclub) June 13, 2020

I cringed so hard I think I pulled a muscle. — Ironcube (@Ironcube1349) June 13, 2020

Shoot I could use $10 right about now…i need more popcorn 🤣🤣🤣 — Smiley5034 (@smiley5034) June 13, 2020

At last! The really important thing about all this afloat. Money. Sweet and effortless money. — El hermano de Poe (@PoeHermano) June 13, 2020

The Church of Wokeness demands its tithe — Gustavo Fring (@LittleClapton) June 13, 2020

This is Jim Jones type stuff. — Brian Lacek (@BrianLacek) June 13, 2020

I kinda though reparations would be a little more expensive — TheRealEdSullivan (@EdTheAdm) June 13, 2020

I didn’t see anyone doing it! Lol — KJoy (@Kjoyfully1) June 13, 2020

I doubt they’d accept US currency. Payable in CHAZ-bucks? — SixBurg (@Steelers1Again) June 13, 2020

How about Chaz going out and getting a real job!!!! — Adam Shippee (@AdamShippee) June 13, 2020

I think the citizens of this new so called utopia called CHAZ (in Seattle) should have their unemployment checks and food stamps revoked since they desperately want to secede from being U.S. citizens. — Suzanne Bird (@pearlskylar1) June 13, 2020

Listen to his message. He's not some random guy; he has the mic. In addition to the $10, you are to hand over your power, property, & capital "when you have it". And if you don't, then you are clearly "not committed" to the cause. So we've finally gotten to the true goal here. — Theresa (@tlpmcq31) June 13, 2020

He also said ‘I know all your faces here’. Bam, punishments on the way for ‘dissidents’ of his order. — 🇧🇷 Karen Mel 🇧🇷 (@Karen__Mel) June 13, 2020

He called it a “challenge,” but we’ll see if the people expecting ten bucks consider it a challenge or a promise.

Related: