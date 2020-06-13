As Twitchy reported, an account that may or may not be a parody sent out a call for donations of clothing to the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, although contributors were asked not to donate major-label clothing if possible and remove logos. What we know is real, though, is the whiteboard listing things protesters would like, including phone cards, comforters, and clothing — the weather is wet there and people are going to need a change of clothes.

Townhall’s Julio Rosas is reporting from inside CHAZ and says he found a medic who is dressed in armor. Not body armor, but a knight’s armor.

Found a CHAZ medic with knight armor. He said all of that weighs around 80 pounds. pic.twitter.com/Ha2EOlEHns — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 13, 2020

He does have what looks like a red cross duct-taped to his armor, so we guess that’s how to tell he’s a medic without asking. A lot of people are calling the citizens of CHAZ “LARPers,” or live-action role-players, and it looks like this guy’s pulling double-duty as a knight and a healer.

tfw you picked the warrior class but the squad has no healer https://t.co/eaZPOdFl7r — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) June 13, 2020

aktchually clerics get heavy armor proficiency in a lot of the sub-classes — CJ Ciaramella (@cjciaramella) June 13, 2020

nerd — Kevin 👐 Glass (@KevinWGlass) June 13, 2020

Knock him down and he’ll be a CHAZ turtle. — clayjohanson (@clayjohanson) June 13, 2020

lol this is just getting sad now. It's like a whole country of people who got picked last for kick ball. — BlondeAmericanChick (@PonyGirl_04) June 13, 2020

Dork — Duchess of CHAZ AnnaD (@AnnaDsays) June 13, 2020

The summer of Renaissance Fair — Boston joe (@ramadiroach) June 13, 2020

So it’s a socialist renaissance fair…. — Mike K (@MJKrause) June 13, 2020

The Associated Press and Snopes both said the atmosphere inside CHAZ is “festive,” despite what President Trump says.

He’s been waiting his entire life for this moment — Bring Back Sports (@HoltzDaddy) June 13, 2020

If only he knew he was in a Monty Python movie — last laugh (@lastlaughter) June 13, 2020

Yeah this definitely isn't just a bunch of LARPers — Joe S (@DrEvil1996) June 13, 2020

Exactly. They don’t even understand that our government is ALLOWING this to happen. It could be stopped in an afternoon—but they truly think they’re in charge. Turn off the power or send in the military and then they see just how little their “movement” can do. — Babylonian Cowboy (@BabylonCowboy) June 13, 2020

Good virus protection, right here. — Wooferville 🐶❤️ (@LizzerMack) June 13, 2020

I remember rotating in Transplant services at Geisinger. I met a lot of very professional caregivers and providers. You could always tell the seasoned pros because they would don their field plate at the start of shift. — I don't know you, either (@Idontknowyouei1) June 13, 2020

Sounds like an effective thing to wear while doing CPR. — Sarah (@NurseRatched84) June 13, 2020

does he keep saying only a flesh wound? and tis but a scratch? — gopevangelist (@gopevangelist) June 13, 2020

Oh, I would looove to see this "medic" in action. After treating a few boo-boos I bet he has his own throne in the 'Feelings' ⛺ tent. He's so important. — Kristin – Happy Texan (@bewareofitalics) June 13, 2020

I get it. They are cosplaying — Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) June 13, 2020

Guys, who let the cleric spec into heavy armor? — Ryan Smith (@ryanesmith15) June 13, 2020

Not sure if that helps or hurts him at the CHAZ dodgeball tournament. — Chazerbaijan (@CrackingCoal) June 13, 2020

Wow. Party City really upped its’ costume quality this year. — Jill 🇺🇸 (@JRandall79) June 13, 2020

The virginity of this is off the charts — Michael Lionheart (@fedupwith) June 13, 2020

And one of their demands is socialized health care, probably so they don’t have to rely on knights for medical attention.

