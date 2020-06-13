As Twitchy reported earlier, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan actually thinks it’s pretty cool what’s going on in her city, and the fact that secessionists have taken over several blocks and a police precinct, barricaded themselves in and declared themselves an autonomous zone free from police while guards patrol the border with guns. Asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo about it, she thought it might be a return of the “summer of love.”

President Trump is not impressed:

Seattle Mayor says, about the anarchists takeover of her city, “it is a Summer of Love”. These Liberal Dems don’t have a clue. The terrorists burn and pillage our cities, and they think it is just wonderful, even the death. Must end this Seattle takeover now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 12, 2020

Durkan told Trump that Seattle is just fine and not to be afraid of “democracy.”

Seattle is fine. Don’t be so afraid of democracy. https://t.co/o26PkJnYhA — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 12, 2020

What about that Christian street preacher we were talking about in an earlier post; the one asked if he wants “to die out here” by exercising his right to speak? Seems his free speech isn’t being protected in this fledgling democracy.

Did the people that live in the takeover area get to vote? — tom (@tomd44) June 13, 2020

Who voted for the Warlord? — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) June 12, 2020

CHAZ is run by a self-proclaimed "Warlord." When was the election held for that position? Stop being a clown and start protecting your people. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) June 13, 2020

Your city is a disaster. You have abdicated law and order. I hope folks remember in November. — Terry (@IrishTea1) June 13, 2020

Resign. — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) June 13, 2020

Even the people of CHAZ are calling on their comrade from Seattle to resign.

Dont be afraid of "democracy" Jenny, obey the chaz mob rule, and resign.😂 "Hey, hey! Ho, ho!

Jenny Durkan has got to go!" cc .@realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Xpiy4xm6lR — ƬЄƛƓƛƝ ƦЄƖԼԼƳ🍸 (@velvethammer) June 13, 2020

I'm still just trying to figure out how rioters, squatters, and spoiled kids from the suburbs mobbing on a street corner counts as "democracy." If she's not afraid of democracy, let the city's residents and businesses vote on what to do with Antifastan. — Martin Lund (@kaioto) June 13, 2020

This is completely insane. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) June 12, 2020

Your Chief of Police just said people are getting raped and robbed in the area and they are unable to get to them. Is that fine to you? — conman (@lambreux) June 12, 2020

Lady, you’ve lost the plot. Your own police chief is contradicting your statements yet you carry on. What lengths will you go to try and prove Trump wrong? — Errol Webber For Congress (CA-37) (@ErrolWebber) June 13, 2020

Democracy? LOL one of your residential districts was just colonized by a group of communists! — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) June 13, 2020

What happens to private property in the CHAZ zone? Are they compensated? Or are they at the mercy of the mayor of Seattle? — PatrickRyan40 (@PRyan40) June 14, 2020

What about the democracy of the residents and business in the area! Have you met with all them to make sure their voice is heard in this democracy — Jonathan_gross (@Jonatha46491414) June 12, 2020

The Seattle Information Minister — MJ (@mjcoolabah) June 13, 2020

Only six blocks of a city that isn't their private property. It belongs to all citizens of that state. They have no right to subject innocent people to their special brand of terrorism. And make no mistake, they are a terrorist group & will be dealt w/ accordingly.😊#chazisdone — Shannon Bailey (@Shannon62317325) June 13, 2020

Funny, when my organization wanted to participate in a street fair we had to pay a registration fee, sign a contract and adhere to copious rules. I never had to pass through an armed checkpoint to participate in any of the dozens of street fairs held in my area. — Linda Anderson (@LindaAn83026637) June 13, 2020

But it’s a “festival-like” atmosphere in there.

I visited your city a couple years ago. The volume of homeless people living in tents on the streets downtown was overwhelming. Considering the insane wealth within the city, I was surprised how filthy and cluttered it was. Seattle has a long way to go to be considered fine. — Deke Belden (@dekebelden) June 13, 2020

Seattle is an absolute joke. — USALISA🇺🇸 (@LISAUSA56) June 13, 2020

Wow!! There are NO words.. — Andrea for Liberty 🇺🇸 (@libertygirl3) June 13, 2020

She honestly thinks this is just a gathering of hippies exercising their First Amendment rights and sticking it to the man.

Related: