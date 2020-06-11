We’re learning all sorts of things today. We just recently learned that the Berklee College of Music issued an apology for letting police officers use the restrooms there during the George Floyd protests. The Dallas Police Department has released a video montage of officers taking a knee with protesters and ends with the police chief taking a knee on camera. And now we’re learning that a general who became part of President Trump’s photo-op at St. John’s Church has issued a video apology, saying it was a mistake to have been there and mixed the military with the political.

Tell us this doesn’t look like a hostage video:

General Mark Milley apologizes for taking part in Trump’s Bible photo op outside the White House: “I should not have been there…It was a mistake.” pic.twitter.com/h8PIunEOCP — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) June 11, 2020

You job is to support your Commander in Chief!!!! This is against the Uniform Military Code.

He needs to be replaced. — Rep Phil Andrews (FL28th) (@RepFl25th) June 11, 2020

That’s insubordination and you should know better. — Harriet Baldwin Text Trump 88022 (@HarrietBaldwin) June 11, 2020

Do we have any legitimately awesome generals left?? — FedUpNGrumpy (@FedGrumpy) June 11, 2020

Thoroughly Mollified Milley — Shek Yerbouti (@ShekYerbouti) June 11, 2020

That’s very close to insubordination. — Lem (@Lemang01) June 11, 2020

Somebody got to him. — Hoosierman (@TPerrysburg) June 11, 2020

“I’m auditioning to be a MSNBC military correspondent” — Nancy Pelosi has no clue what science actually is (@horseshowgrad) June 11, 2020

I'll be waiting for an apology from all the National Guard leaders who took a knee. — Zamboni Logic (@z12z21) June 11, 2020

Is he a holdover? When I was in the military I thought political statements while in uniform were a no-no — Dave (@dls808) June 11, 2020

Please fire me. I have already started writing my book and I cannot publish unless I am fired by Trump — Jerry Nadler's Belt (@CorvetteToys) June 11, 2020

Man this guy is gunna get a book deal, a private equity speaking tour and a nice think tank salary. Pretty solid business plan General. — Kyle Field (@Kyle_S_Field) June 11, 2020

Bring Gen. Flynn out of retirement. Promote him to a 4 star and then to Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. — Dex 🇺🇸 (@DexDeLaRosa) June 11, 2020

If he had an attack of conscience and felt his presence there was inappropriate due to his position, he should have told his boss (POTUS) and either resigned or clammed up, not run to the press. That's military professionalism. — Lonnie Sutton (@Lonsutton) June 11, 2020

Well said.

Are all the generals now communists? — Speak up or Die (@theburgerresume) June 11, 2020

Short answer — yes. — Ellie (@EllieTrellie) June 11, 2020

Conduct unbecoming — J Benson Wright (@JBensonWright) June 11, 2020

Has our military fallen that far? — Neil Thompson (@boyfromsi) June 11, 2020

He should be reduced in rank and dishonorably discharged. — Brett (@IAMDEPLORABLES) June 11, 2020

“Hello media? I hate the Bad Orange Man! Book deal now, yes?” — Bookshelf Q. Battler (@bookshelfbattle) June 11, 2020

Dear @POTUS please fire this turncoat and replace him with a real General. @GenFlynn — Lisa Thompson ⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@ShofarMom_7) June 11, 2020

When will he apologize for impersonating a military officer? #notelected — Patriot (@4200fps) June 11, 2020

He’s a wuss. Imagine getting that far up the food chain and still being afraid of what irrelevant people are saying about you. Wouldn’t want him in a fire with me. — Tim Towner (@towner_tim) June 11, 2020

Don’t fire him. DEMOTE HIM TO BUCK PRIVATE. THEN FIRE HIM. GOTTA MAKE IT HURT. — EnLasBrasas (@BrasasEn) June 11, 2020

So, he’s saying it shouldn’t have looked like the military had taken sides with the president against arsonists who tried to burn down a church on Lafayette Square during a riot?

