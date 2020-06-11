As Twitchy reported, police officers across the country began taking a knee with George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protesters, and we had a post on whether it was right for the National Guard to take a knee as well.

The Dallas Police Department is taking things a step further; it’s compiled a video of Dallas law enforcement officers kneeling with protesters and ends with Chief Reneé Hall kneeling with other officers and urging police to do the same to fight racism.

What do you think? Does kneeling help defuse a tense situation, or does it send a message of weakness? Then again, the kneeling done at the conclusion of this video wasn’t during a tense situation — it was a decision by the police chief to capture on video and spread on social media.

Funny how things have changed since the Black Lives Matter protests during the Obama administration.

