A family in Baltimore County received a surprise visit from the police after their fifth-grader’s BB gun showed up on the boy’s webcam during a virtual classroom session. The boy’s mother says the school principal “initially compared bringing a weapon to a virtual class to bringing a gun to school.” Cops searched the house for 20 minutes, found nothing wrong, and left.

That's a good question for which we don't have an answer.

 

 

