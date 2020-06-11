The Boston Globe is reporting that the president of the Berklee College of Music has apologized for letting police officers use the restrooms on campus during George Floyd protests in the city. You see, the decision to let law enforcement use the restrooms wasn’t an official position but just a decision made on the spot, and they regret it.

The Globe reports:

The officials said members of the campus community have expressed anger, pain, and a feeling of betrayal because police were given access to the building, particularly because the concert hall is closed to students due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Allowing police officers into the space was in no way meant to undermine Berklee’s support for Black Lives Matter,” Brown, Hisey, and Ransom said in the statement.

They said the officers should not have been allowed to use the restrooms, and that police would not be permitted to do so in the future.

“We are deeply sorry for the impact this had on our community and for perpetuating feelings of oppression, silencing, and marginalization,” they said. “We will make a more concerted effort to consider the effects of our actions.”

Wow. LEGO tells its stores to stop promoting police-themed sets, “Cops” and “Live P.D.” are taken off the air, and now police are banned from using restrooms.

Trending

Hey, members of the Berklee community had hurt feelings about it; of course, they had to issue an apology.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: apologyBerklee College of MusicBostonGeorge Floydpoliceprotestsrestrooms