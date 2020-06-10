If you’ve read any of Twitchy yesterday or today, you’ve heard about the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” in Seattle, a six-block-radius section of the city that’s been barricaded by extremists and declared separate from the United States. When asked about it Wednesday, though, Washington Gov. Inslee said it was news to him and he hadn’t heard anything from a credible source. As we’ve said, Townhall’s own Julio Rosas is there, and it’s very real.

Gov. Inslee on so-called "autonomous zone" on Capitol Hill: "That's news to me". pic.twitter.com/L3LT86Zxgq — Rebecca Perry (@Rebecca_Perry) June 10, 2020

.@GovInslee is acting like he didn’t know protesters had taken over city hall and declared a “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone” but… It’s national news. Either @JayInslee lying or he’s completely ignoring our state.#IncompetentInslee #leadrighthttps://t.co/RXXzcFdq6x — Washington State GOP (@WAGOP) June 10, 2020

Wow. @GovInslee said he had no clue about the #SeattleAutonomousZone. Antifa, anarchists and community activist took an entire 6-block radius of his biggest city, have roaming armed guards doing ID checks, and Inslee has no clue. WHAT ARE YOU DOING, INSLEE?! — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 10, 2020

Exactly what he's been doing his whole term as governor pic.twitter.com/mvRqekEEe7 — Duan Curtis (@Godscrillla) June 11, 2020

Out of touch @GovInslee said he had no clue about the #SeattleAutonomousZone. Antifa, anarchists and community activist took an entire 6-block radius of his biggest city, have roaming armed guards doing ID checks, and Inslee has no clue. Tucker Carlson had some choice words. pic.twitter.com/cEgx3Kl53Y — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 11, 2020

He could be being honest. He’s that incompetent. — Jordan Butler (@tread_setter) June 10, 2020

This is what happens when young adults don't have a basic Civics or Economics education, they vote for dishonest dirt bags like Inslee because he pays lip service to woke ideology. No discussion on actual policy or governance other than "Oil bad, Electric cars go zoom!" — Mike Atascadero (@MAtascadero) June 11, 2020

When there is a leadership vacuum, any psychotic ideology with the will to power can run rampant because chumps like Inslee don't have the spine to take a stand — Mike Atascadero (@MAtascadero) June 11, 2020

Well, that answers my question. Stellar job, as usual, Inslee. 🙄 — Dora 🦉 (@moradae) June 11, 2020

This man is unfit for office. — Rich Leighton (@RichLeighton) June 11, 2020

Wonder if Inslee has the proper ID to get into that part of the city or will he ignore it? — Don Heaverlo (@deekmans) June 11, 2020

Lying his face off is what he’s doing. There’s literally no way he doesn’t know what’s going on unless he has been hiding in a bunker with no access to the news this entire time. — Angi (@anndlark) June 11, 2020

No way he didn't know about it. If he knew about the Ellis murder and talked about it, he knows about this. He just doesn't want to acknowledge it because of the optics. — Keith (@drivingnseattle) June 11, 2020

He doesn't want to know — ionalchemist (@ionalchemist) June 11, 2020

One of the highest taxed city and state in the country and this is what they get. Taxpayers should be furious. — Logic Master (@1LogicMaster) June 11, 2020

And what about the businesses who suddenly find themselves in this “autonomous zone”?

Sources tell me there are those in the #CapitalHillAutonomousZone who are “shaking down” businesses by asking them to contribute supplies or resources. When there was the occupation in Portland in 2018, they threatened a food cart that wouldn’t give them electricity access. — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2020

P.S. Please send food.

