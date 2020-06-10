As Twitchy reported, militant activists have taken over a six-block section of Seattle, including an abandoned police precinct, and declared it the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone,” releasing a list of demands that must be met before they relinquish control of the area. One of those demands was a 100 percent defunding of the Seattle Police Department, including pensions, with the money being redirected toward things like free public housing and socialized medicine.

Those in the autonomous zone have no love for the police, but it seems that they need someone to keep order in their new country. Reports say that the zone has its own “warlord” now, who had a run-in with a vandal spray-painting a business.

Wait until they get those night classes up and running before judging. Those will fix things.

Tags: Capitol Hill Autonomous ZoneFree Capitol HillGeorge FloydpoliceRaz SimoneSeattlewarlord