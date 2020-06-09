Conservatives have been pouncing as scientists and lockdown-happy politicians explain that protests are a different public health issue than the coronavirus, and it’s probably safe to join thousands of others in a crowded park to protest the killing of George Floyd.

As Twitchy recently reported, in Contra Costa County in California, residents were reminded that outdoor social gatherings were limited to 12 people unless those people happened to be protesting, and then the maximum occupancy magically jumped to 100 people.

This is insane and has no rational or scientific basis. pic.twitter.com/2Cdiw2r4tL — Dodd (@Amuk3) June 5, 2020

Church services are still closed down there, and Sen. Josh Hawley would like a civil rights investigation into why thousands and thousands can peacefully assemble to protest the killing of George Floyd but a handful of people can’t practice their religion while wearing masks and social distancing.

Sen. @HawleyMO is encouraging AG Barr to launch a civil rights investigation into state officials’ different treatment of religious gatherings and protests.https://t.co/ll4KlSlEPB pic.twitter.com/BRYy2PaUuZ — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 9, 2020

The way states treated religious institutions has been horrible. Especially when these protests were encouraged. — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) June 9, 2020

Good. Fair. — Jenny Avila 🇺🇸🇻🇪 (@JennyAvila) June 9, 2020

Hell, one-up that. Rights are being violated across the board — local government is not only refusing to defend personal properties during the rioting/looting but are in some cases supporting it. Disgusting. I'm gonna have to break open a book on Constitutional Law. — Crim (@FirmAspirations) June 9, 2020

Hawley brings up great points that makes Chief Justice Roberts look like a real ass. — Blake Brown (@CFieldofDreams) June 9, 2020

At this juncture, there should be no doubt whatsoever, that these are terrorizing thugs and deranged dictators in these burnt up, locked up, looted out seditious sanctuaries, and they need to be bodily removed and jailed. @TheJusticeDept @POTUS — LLC (@LLF347) June 9, 2020

Why was Hawley the only one to sign this? — Arthur Puccini-dems burnt their cities- (@DesertMonkey4) June 9, 2020

At least someone did.

Related: