We’ve seen Antifa set up barricades before — they like to block the streets and chase down people who don’t respect their authority as traffic cops — but Andy Ngo is reporting that Antifa in Seattle has created its own “autonomous zone” and is asking for volunteers to provide armed guard.

Here’s Julio Rosas from Twitchy sister-site Townhall:

We haven’t been kidding when we’ve said the Seattle government has just ceded control to the anarchists.

Note the “Captured Regime East Precinct” on the map, allegedly an abandoned police station.

Update:

The city is “negotiating” with protesters over the barriers.

