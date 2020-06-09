During the 2016 presidential campaign, once Donald Trump had settled on “Make America Great Again” as his slogan (which many insisted he’d lifted from Adolf Hitler), we saw more than our share of “America was never great” tweets, reminding us of the time Michelle Obama revealed the first time she’d been proud of her country.

Of course, George Floyd’s funeral turned political, and PBS News’ Yamiche Alcindor reports that those congregated at the funeral (we thought large gatherings were prohibited unless they were protests, but whatever) applauded when Floyd’s niece asked, “When has America ever been great?”

George Floyd’s niece just said this at Floyd’s funeral: “Someone said, ‘Make America great again.’ But, when has America ever been great?” The crowd at the church broke out in applause. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) June 9, 2020

Okay. — Social Distance Champion (@realchrishynes) June 9, 2020

When were you born? It was just before that. — Colorado (@Colorado_Right) June 9, 2020

It's always been great. It will always be great. We are the greatest country in the history of humanity and it is not even close. If you disagree, MegaBus runs to Toronto on a daily basis. Go. — RightWired (@_donaldson) June 9, 2020

Every day of it's existence — Mark Hogan (@inperilous1) June 9, 2020

Consider the source. These people are backed by those who wish for our destruction. — Jeanne (@MathewsJeanne) June 9, 2020

Never let the left tell you that it's not about their hatred of America. https://t.co/8IJBnVIyxy — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) June 9, 2020

This says more about the crowd than about America. America is the greatest nation in the history of the world. Not perfect, but great. One political party believes in America's greatness; the other does not. I stand with the former. #America https://t.co/FKjB8ZAMQM — Rick Duncan☘️ (@FedSocLawProf) June 9, 2020

What is it with Minnesota and politicizing funerals? https://t.co/1RxjcieQCJ — Small Metal Owl (@SmallMetalOwl) June 9, 2020

They should take a trip to any number of third world countries, and that will disabuse them of that notion. https://t.co/AKoclCMEpO — Aim-ee (@aimeeisthebest) June 9, 2020

Yet there's a whole African continent where no black person would go to live. https://t.co/u13FWNacMx — Jared A. Chambers 🇺🇸 (@C4CEO) June 9, 2020

I thought we were led to believe by MSM that the election of an African-American president was a great moment in this country's history. I understood at the time that was when Michelle Obama could finally be proud of her country. My bad. https://t.co/psuov02pOw — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) June 9, 2020

Oh please get @JoeBiden to run on "America was never great!" See how that goes! @POTUS will win all 50 states. America will always be the greatest country on earth in my eyes. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/4xLiXpZUJa — Norm 🇺🇸 (@humorfare) June 9, 2020

Yes, please.

