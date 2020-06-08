As Twitchy reported earlier, Speaker Nancy Pelosi had to be helped up by an aide after kneeling for 8 minutes and 46 seconds with other Congressional Democrats. She blamed the heels of her designer shoes and laughed, which was certainly a fitting tribute to George Floyd and his fatal ordeal with the Minneapolis police. So somber, so serious.

What we didn’t mention in that earlier post was the kente cloth worn around the shoulders of each Democrat.

How is this pandering Democrats draping themselves in the Kente cloth not defined as cultural appropriation by every single standard of the modern left? pic.twitter.com/XBgrllaKHf — Benny (@bennyjohnson) June 8, 2020

Yes, it was a photo-op when President Trump held up a Bible at St. John’s Church, but who knew cameras were going to be here to immortalize this?

Nice photo op. — Mary Curtis (@BHMary) June 8, 2020

It's different when they do it. Duh. — Benjamin (@TeamBegan) June 8, 2020

Just missing the systolic statue of Moloch. — mistress.rose.67 (@67Mistress) June 8, 2020

No worries … someone took care of that:

I am offended by this – the equivalent of blackface. — Izzy Gitlets 🇺🇸 (@KvMcLen) June 8, 2020

I'm embarrassed for them. — Will (@AE6YB) June 8, 2020

Beyond embarrassing. Humiliating and horrifying. — Life and Liberty (@LifeandLiberty4) June 8, 2020

Break out the djembe drums!! — Jerome Pruitt (@PruittLeft) June 8, 2020

Which Senate intern’s job was it to run out and but enough kente cloths for the photo-op?

This is so cringeworthy. It’s like watching really bad community theater. — The Catronaut (@JuliaGATX) June 8, 2020

This is a ludicrous display — Bender the Barbarian 🤖 (@benderbarbarian) June 8, 2020

I would also love to readhear the mental gymnastics involved with explaining how this is perfectly fine. — KeyboardWarrior (@Mithranbeer) June 8, 2020

Author Hotep Jesus came right out and called it “political blackface.”

This is political blackface. pic.twitter.com/FEZHZeuinJ — Hotep Jesus (@HotepJesus) June 8, 2020

I thought I was tripping when I saw it at first. — C I B L E. M A R I. 🌱🌙 (@CibleMari) June 8, 2020

One of my first thoughts when I saw this was "they forgot the paint." — Angie Tuatagaloa (@AngieTuatagaloa) June 8, 2020

Thank you for saying this. I didnt know what to call it but it is not a correct thing to do. To me it seems more like a Halloween costume. — Marc Wilson (@Marc_ca_Wilson) June 8, 2020

It is, and sadly, it'll hardly be mentioned. There will be no outrage…no social media cancelling…they'll be called brave and sensitive. Makes me want to hurl — Terri J Dunkley (@TerriJDunkley) June 8, 2020

Omg, I thought this was photoshopped 😂 — Marty Ray (@RayMarty89) June 8, 2020

I can't believe is real — Kelly D. Stephens (@Kellydste) June 8, 2020

I’d have lost my 😂 if they had the cap — Capt. Kurt 🔥 (@BIGPAPA967) June 8, 2020

Symbolism will be their downfall. This isn’t showing solidarity to a cause, it is pandering for votes. If they were genuinely in support, this would have been taken care of decades ago. — Add your name & Shaddow banned again (@Addyourname1776) June 8, 2020

That's a lot of rich career politicians making fools of themselves — Lee Badman, Intergalactic Superstar (@wirednot) June 8, 2020

vote everyone who wore that outta office — william harrod (@williamharrod4) June 8, 2020

Yes, I thought prior to this, cultural appropriation was considered racist of a high ideological order. — Bobby Grow (@BobbyGrow1) June 8, 2020

Doesn’t matter how many different pictures I see. I can’t believe that this is an actual thing that happened. In real life. Looks like it could be a sketch on Chappelle Show. — Dick Trickle (@TrickleGang) June 8, 2020

There’s no improving on Justin Trudeau. — Token Blue Collar Friend (@token_blue) June 8, 2020

2020 is pure performance art. I can barely handle the staggering comedy! — Drill “Xochitl” Meaton (@DrillMeaton) June 8, 2020

Who told them this was a good idea? — Ethan Pugh (@ekpugh28) June 8, 2020

Do people actually fall for this? — libertarian in Los Angeles (@RobMartinez8) June 8, 2020

By kneeling for the 9 minutes that George Floyd was under the officer's knee, these Democrats are reenacting the role of the offending officer, not placing themselves in the victim's place. They should have been on the floor with someone else's knee on their necks for 9 minutes. — Chrissi "Grenell's Briefcase"🤠🇺🇸 (@ChrissiBGood) June 8, 2020

The lack of self awareness is absolutely astonishing with these people — Silence Dogood (@f_lara07) June 8, 2020

If a Native American gets murdered, maybe they will wear feathers. 🙁 — Ellis (@TheyCallMeEllis) June 8, 2020

They look like a chess set from Wakanda. But whatever. — Nessus9000, M.D. (@nessus9000) June 8, 2020

The hypocritical pandering is absolutely shameless. — Our Enemy The State (@StateIsOurEnemy) June 8, 2020

I thought the Dems were against "cultural appropriation"? Like, you can't wear a sombrero to celebrate Cinqo de Mayo, right? I can't keep up. — Judi Spann 🇺🇲 (@judispannAPR) June 8, 2020

The pandering is embarrassing. Must be election time. — Huck Finn (@DiabloHuck) June 8, 2020

These are the same people who support a political candidate who said “you ain’t black” if you don’t vote for him lmao — Patrick🇺🇸 (@P_Herf) June 8, 2020

Here’s author Obianuju Ekeocha:

I had to say something about the American politicians shameless and ignorantly using the Kente fabric as a prop in their virtue signaling. *I’m usually more mild mannered than this so please forgive me, I’m upset. pic.twitter.com/aZMjgsHujS — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020

Thank you sis. Thank you for standing up to the defence of the great culture of our neighbours, Ghana. But our jollof is still superior though — Voice Of Reason (@Cjay_Anthony) June 8, 2020

Don’t even go there! Our Nigerian jollof is the best. Since when did you people even start cooking jollof? Smh! — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) June 8, 2020

Thank you so much for speaking out, your voice is so singular it needs to be heard, God bless ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Sarah (@Sarah78618457) June 8, 2020

You are wonderful! Thank you for speaking out and educating us! I had no idea of the meaning behind these fabrics. God bless. — AngieR (@AngieR4243) June 8, 2020

Me neither. I'm glad this was posted — April Lopez Hutchens ❌ (@Dallasneedslung) June 8, 2020

Additionally, African-Americans sometimes wear kente stoles at graduations and other important ceremonies.

There absolutely was no reason for THEM to just put them on for a photo op. — PumbaTheBlessed (@SleepAfrofuture) June 8, 2020

Kente, known as nwentoma in Akan, is a type of silk and cotton fabric made of interwoven cloth strips made and native to the Akan ethnic group of Ghana. … It is an Akan royal and sacred cloth worn only in times of extreme importance and was the cloth of kings. — Carter Gosbee (@RealTribble) June 8, 2020

Thank you for this. I questioned the use of Kente this morning. I learned about it from my Ghanian friends back in the '80s & I wondered if the use of the two-edged sword pattern had a significance. — Ruth Hovsepian (@RuthHovsepian) June 8, 2020

Thank you for your wisdom — Bob Brennan (@Bobbren96399479) June 8, 2020

Thank you for teaching me something about the materials. I had no idea. — Gypsy Patriot 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🐸🐸 (@gypsy49992122) June 8, 2020

I’m glad you said something. 🙂 — Billie-Jean (@BiIIieJG) June 8, 2020

Thank you …it means nothing to them…shameful — BMartin🇺🇸 (@bsmlcm1) June 8, 2020

Remember this the next time Pelosi complains about a photo-op.

