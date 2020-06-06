NBC News’ Tom Winter says that the New York Police Department is urging people not to ascribe a motive to a man who stabbed an NYPD officer Wednesday night in Brooklyn, despite the fact he was caught on a body-worn camera yelling “Allahu Akbar” three times during the attack.

There are “conflicting signals,” it seems.

“Who have stolen the phrase …”

Just use caution before drawing any conclusions.

