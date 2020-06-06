NBC News’ Tom Winter says that the New York Police Department is urging people not to ascribe a motive to a man who stabbed an NYPD officer Wednesday night in Brooklyn, despite the fact he was caught on a body-worn camera yelling “Allahu Akbar” three times during the attack.

NBC News: The suspect in Wednesday night's stabbing of a NYPD officer in Brooklyn was recorded saying "Allahu Akbar" 3 times during the incident, the NYPD says. But they're urging caution in assigning an ideology or specific motive based on what they've found so far in the case. — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 6, 2020

There are “conflicting signals,” it seems.

Deputy Commissioner John Miller says they've found "conflicting signals" as to the suspect's ideology based on his 'likes' of police protest related videos and his statements. He says more investigation is needed. Reported w/ @jonathan4ny — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 6, 2020

The phrase "Allahu Akbar" has been sometimes uttered by those committing terror attacks who have stolen the phrase from those who practice Islam which loosely translated means "God is great". — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) June 6, 2020

“Who have stolen the phrase …”

It’s a mystery — Dan Stringer, Manager, Stock Elevation (@Danstringer74) June 6, 2020

We may never know the true motive. — Gil Reich (@GilR) June 6, 2020

I have no idea how they will ever figure it out… — Queso Cheese (@jmlucyc) June 6, 2020

Prob Catholics. Damn them. — Ted Dibiase (@TedDibiase77) June 6, 2020

MORE BUDDHISTS!!!! — Tarter1 (@WalterJ02130480) June 6, 2020

Those darn Mennonites. — El Chivato (@SMOD2024) June 6, 2020

Damn Mormons — Boston joe (@ramadiroach) June 6, 2020

Must be white supremacists. — Rosie 🇺🇸🦅⭐⭐⭐ (@RoBud2u) June 6, 2020

Those damn white supremacists — An Inchoate Enigma (@intriguedpeter) June 6, 2020

darn Nazis — Razor (@hale_razor) June 6, 2020

So it might have been a show of resistance and support for Admiral Akbar from @starwars? — Still Not Dead Klagsbrun (@KlagsbrunTO) June 6, 2020

Again, the media are defense attorneys when they deal with liberals and prosecutors when they deal with conservatives. — 🎶Del Paxton’s Piano🎶 (@Mark_Derr) June 6, 2020

Was the suspect being sarcastic? — MoSkeeto (@SkeetoMo) June 6, 2020

I feel like the suspect assigned ideology as the motive. — Valorie (@valoriejk) June 6, 2020

Yes, because we know “Allahu Akbar” cry is a sign of ambiguous heretofore undecipherable ideology unknown to mankind. — Ice-Goan (@CWhiz7) June 6, 2020

totally not a terrorist, just a tourist having a bad day — MRK (@mrkornegay) June 6, 2020

**ITS A FALSE FLAG** certainly a white supremacist trump supporter trying to create a false narrative for the PEACEFUL PROTESTS — Peaceful 2A Voter🇺🇸 (@bluesky76251) June 6, 2020

Just use caution before drawing any conclusions.

