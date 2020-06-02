Hey, does anybody feel like watching Rep. Eric Swalwell start another fight like his recent bouts with Richard Grenell? This time he’s mixing it up with colleague Rep. Dan Crenshaw. We have to take you back to Monday to see where this starts:

I don’t know anyone in “Antifa.” But I’m against facism. And @realDonaldTrump is a fascist. — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 2, 2020

Now that we have the drama out of the way, how about a reality check?

Really hope you’re not aligning yourself with Antifa here. They’re hijacking peaceful protests to turn cities upside down and create chaos. Why? Not because they want justice for George Floyd like we all do, but because they want anarchy. Stop encouraging them. https://t.co/3mwKvIVe63 — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 2, 2020

Here’s Swalwell’s witty rejoinder:

Thank you, Dan, for your concern. Especially about the “hijacking peaceful protests.” You’ve long been a voice for persons of color — like your vote in support of the DREAM ACT — so this means a lot coming from you. Thanks for flagging. And stay safe! https://t.co/6lVp0PHQEF — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) June 2, 2020

The DREAM Act, huh? Seems Swalwell posted his comeback the same day Congress voted on the DREAM Act, but he didn’t vote.

Hi Eric, for all your virtue signaling it appears you skipped the vote for The DREAM Act. Same day you were on The View, actually. Being a congressman isn’t that hard. Step 1) Show up to vote. Step 2) Don’t support groups engaging in political violence. Clear enough? https://t.co/yo0xx1w01T pic.twitter.com/Bj78FAja6u — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) June 2, 2020

Damn.

Damn, you dont have to nuke him, thats usually his response — Rob (@That1Rob) June 2, 2020

Crenshaw vs Swalwell pic.twitter.com/7SUrquAYSG — 3rd Coast Dad (@RossVSV) June 2, 2020

Crenshaw is dynamite. Always. — Night Owl (@nightowlhoots) June 2, 2020

Hi @jack. I'd like to report a murder. — Mike Proulx (@mproulx16) June 2, 2020

Damn swalwwell leaving in a bag 💀☠️ — Truth ☠️ (@theRealTrueFan) June 2, 2020

This brutalization must continue!!! I'm having too much fun watching a pro wipe the floor with a lightweight… — Christopher Gaska (@ChristopherTodd) June 2, 2020

Mic drop. — amandariggs85 (@amandariggs851) June 2, 2020

Dude got destroyed. — dreadnought (@Dreadnoughtkght) June 2, 2020

@RepSwalwell

Still the only congressman with more substance in his on-air fart than anything else coming from that gaseous void between his ears. — UncleJDog (@UncleJDog66) June 2, 2020

What exactly has Swalwell accomplished since being in office 🤔 — Neil Neatherly (@SwampDog4614) June 2, 2020

Run for president, and fart?

But spending a day with the “ladies” is much more important than representing your constituents. He’s not a real politician he just plays one on TV 📺 #TheView #ericswalwell remember swalswell that ends well! — John Mark Patterson (@_GothamCityHall) June 2, 2020

Please don’t legitimize Swalwell by engaging with him, he’s the lowest of the low, he has no ability to think for himself or discern truth independently; he simply does what he’s told — Andrew (@MrStealYourSqrl) June 2, 2020

Drag him Dan, but softly, he’s a delicate flower after all. — The Last Bewildered Samurai (@SilverPatriot1) June 2, 2020

