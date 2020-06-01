It’s not Joe Biden’s face mask that makes this part unclear; to us, it sounds like he’s talking about an unarmed person with a knife rushing a police officer. In Biden’s mind, there’s a lot that can be done to change police behavior through training; for example, you can shoot that person running at you with a knife in the leg and not the heart, for starters. That’s what he told a church full of black community leaders, at least.

Again, this is the guy who said you should buy a shotgun rather than an AR-15 because you don’t have to aim as much and you can just blast some shells through the front door if you think there’s an intruder out there in the dark — that’ll scare ’em off.

We thought Tasers were the nonviolent way forward.

See! We knew we weren’t the only ones who heard it.

Seriously, the vice president told Field and Stream, “Well, you know, my shotgun will do better for you than your AR-15, because you want to keep someone away from your house, just fire the shotgun through the door.

He really does have no clue, but no one will call him out on it. No one. And he does know George Floyd wasn’t shot, right?

