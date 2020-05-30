We’ve seen the narrative about the George Floyd riots in Minneapolis and other cities around the country form quickly Saturday: Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz couldn’t confirm, but suspected it was white supremacists causing destruction in the city, and possibly drug cartels trying to take advantage of the chaos. MSNBC’s Joy Reid reported the violence is “already confirmed as coming from white nationalist groups,” and Reza Aslan claimed it was Trump supporters doing the burning and looting.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey listed a whole rogues gallery of rioters, including out-of-state instigators and possibly even foreign actors.

Fox 9 in Minneapolis took a look at arrest records and found that the overwhelming majority of those jailed in connection with looting and rioting were from Minnesota, though.

We’d heard it had been confirmed that it was out-of-state white supremacists flooding into the city to burn it down.

