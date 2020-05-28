As of this writing, protests are still going on in Minneapolis over the death of Geroge Floyd, who died in police custody Monday. Reporter Ricardo Lopez is there and says police cars are getting trashed Thursday afternoon as police try to protect businesses, some of which have put signs like “This is a black-owned business” up in their windows to try to stave off looters.

Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Minneapolis and took a look inside that Target that was looted Wednesday night:

Wow … we hope all of the employees were safe.

It reminds us very much of the way Baltimore was trashed in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray.

Would a protest outside the police department that didn’t involve smashing windows and trashing police cars have been so hard?

