As of this writing, protests are still going on in Minneapolis over the death of Geroge Floyd, who died in police custody Monday. Reporter Ricardo Lopez is there and says police cars are getting trashed Thursday afternoon as police try to protect businesses, some of which have put signs like “This is a black-owned business” up in their windows to try to stave off looters.

Signs hoping to save some of these businesses pic.twitter.com/3lU9JqpglN — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Just overheard an officer point out someone with a hammer. I am really afraid people will get hurt today. This has that ugly and chaotic energy. — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

These police cars continue getting damaged. It’s the only barrier between police and this very angry crowd. pic.twitter.com/hnefI5yGiV — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) May 28, 2020

Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Minneapolis and took a look inside that Target that was looted Wednesday night:

On the ground in Minneapolis for @townhallcom and surveying the damage from last night's riots in the aftermath of George Floyd's death. Looting is still occuring. pic.twitter.com/RFP52T3D2S — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

This is what it looks like to enter the now-looted Target in Minneapolis. It is completely trashed with garbage covering the floor and water on the ground from the sprinkler system being turned on. Plenty of people are still looting. pic.twitter.com/z8M5cj2I10 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

For those asking where the cops are, they are across the street protecting the 3rd precinct police building from a large crowd that's right outside. pic.twitter.com/k2PKNKSpdO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

This Target is just trashed. My Gortex boots are paying off. pic.twitter.com/d7r4lLvRIk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

Wow … we hope all of the employees were safe.

Looted tobacco store near the third precinct's police building is also destroyed. pic.twitter.com/kpokxS93w7 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

A restaurant nearby that says they are minority owned. Looks like it's untouched. pic.twitter.com/LGIfErb5U4 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

Crowd outside the the third precinct's police building chants, "Fuck the police! Fuck 'em!" pic.twitter.com/Dv51eVkkmM — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

A man telling the crowd to try and remain peaceful outside the police building. He also said while they appreciate white people's support and showings of solidarity, "this is not your space." pic.twitter.com/7CoVdDeZKq — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

People are now just screaming at the cops. pic.twitter.com/snojmSaq7k — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 28, 2020

I’m still trying to understand the desire to destroy *your own* community as a result of this tragedy. Minneapolis is an embarrassment — rebel millennial (@patriotic_giant) May 28, 2020

It reminds us very much of the way Baltimore was trashed in the wake of the death of Freddie Gray.

The tragic death is no excuse to riot and loot. It cheapens his life and death. — Blaine Curtis (@BlaineCurtis8) May 28, 2020

Not smart people. You just lost your Target. You think they will come back to this neighborhood? Not likely. Families lost jobs. Now and forever more Mr. Floyds death will be associated with your stupidity. — McDeplorable (@McGeheeJudy) May 28, 2020

Would a protest outside the police department that didn’t involve smashing windows and trashing police cars have been so hard?

