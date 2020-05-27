As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department asked the FBI to investigate the death of George Floyd after a video shared to social media of his arrest on Monday showed the knee of an officer on his throat. President Trump tweeted about it Wednesday:

At my request, the FBI and the Department of Justice are already well into an investigation as to the very sad and tragic death in Minnesota of George Floyd…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

….I have asked for this investigation to be expedited and greatly appreciate all of the work done by local law enforcement. My heart goes out to George’s family and friends. Justice will be served! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2020

There was a protest scheduled at 5 p.m. Protesters not only broke a window at the police department; they decided to honor Floyd’s memory by looting a Target store.

Protester just smashed glass of 3rd precinct – window next to boarded up door pic.twitter.com/TdMXohrFJg — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Getting bad out here — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

The 3rd precinct is being destroyed pic.twitter.com/ZuvhSJu8sW — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Protesters destroying a car that says Trump on it. Driver out walking around — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

After taking a few punches he was helped to his smashed up vehicle and drove off with people still throwing things — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Sounds productive.

A sad sad situation at the 3rd precinct. The anger and violence. People now hurt. The 3rd precinct smashed up everywhere. — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Target is being looted pic.twitter.com/GCGteCG8gV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Stealing TV’s and groceries, clothes pic.twitter.com/pxkBl9UO7L — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Target is getting cleaned out pic.twitter.com/0OGSHY132k — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

This is awful out here. No police. Looting continues pic.twitter.com/087TpNWhPV — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 27, 2020

Got pulled. Scullin Out — Karen Scullin FOX9 (@kscullinfox9) May 28, 2020

The video of Floyd’s throat being crushed by a police officer was difficult to watch, but we’re not taking much comfort in seeing people stack up stolen TVs on a cart in “protest.”

Related: