As Twitchy reported Tuesday, the chief of the Minneapolis Police Department asked the FBI to investigate the death of George Floyd after a video shared to social media of his arrest on Monday showed the knee of an officer on his throat. President Trump tweeted about it Wednesday:

There was a protest scheduled at 5 p.m. Protesters not only broke a window at the police department; they decided to honor Floyd’s memory by looting a Target store.

Sounds productive.

The video of Floyd’s throat being crushed by a police officer was difficult to watch, but we’re not taking much comfort in seeing people stack up stolen TVs on a cart in “protest.”

