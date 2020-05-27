OK, let’s talk about masks a bit. In a game of slow-pitch softball with CNN’s Dana Bash Tuesday, Joe Biden declared that wearing a coronavirus mask is neither a sign of strength or weakness, but a sign of leadership — giving someone on his social media team the idea that they’d better change Biden’s social media avatars to a picture of him wearing a mask and aviators. Biden said President Trump was a fool for not wearing one and dismissed his “macho” attitude that compelled him not to wear a mask.

Now Gov. Andrew Cuomo, recently pictured wearing a mask but with his nose fully uncovered, declared on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday that masks are “cool.”

Cuomo says wearing a face mask is cool #JimAndSamhttps://t.co/B2370NIdqS — Jim & Sam (@jimandsamshow) May 27, 2020

The New York Post reports:

Cuomo suggested that, if he could, he would take the trendiest step possible by issuing a government proclamation on the matter. “If I could sign an executive order that says, ‘Wearing a mask is officially cool,’” said Cuomo, trailing off before finishing the thought. “New Yorkers want to reinforce it for other New Yorkers: This is cool,” Cuomo continued to gush. “You want to encourage people to do this.”

He always wears one when he kills grandmas in the rest homes. — Iößęph (@joseph12xu) May 27, 2020

It’s cool to wear a mask but he’s still a dork. — VisionQuest22 (@VisionQuest22) May 27, 2020

Nope and not effective either — Frank (@FrankScunge) May 27, 2020

Also weighing in on the mask “controversy” Wednesday was North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, who maintains that a mask signifies “strength and compassion.”

A face covering signifies strength and compassion for others. Wearing one shows that you actually care about other people’s health. — Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) May 26, 2020

Can’t I wear a ribbon to show I care? — HappyClinger (@3GoMigos) May 27, 2020

I'm not covering my face. I'm an American woman with Constitutional rights, not a Muslim woman living under sharia law so FO — Cristina Laila (@cristinalaila1) May 26, 2020

Hard Pass and I will never bow to Medical Sharia. Open up the state. — John Tole (@JohnTole) May 26, 2020

Absolutely incorrect. A face covering signifies we are compliant while giving up our right to choose. My freedom is not based on what U deem as compassion. Stop playing on peoples fears! You will be voted out come November — Zandra Lee (@ZandraLee12) May 26, 2020

Ok. If face masks work why did you release prisoners? Why couldn’t they just wear a mask? — Kelly Evans (@KellyEvansInPG) May 26, 2020

This post is disturbing. You are intentionally insinuating that if someone doesn’t wear a mask, even when 6’ distance is clearly and easily maintained (CDC guideline), that they lack compassion, are weak, & don’t care about ppls health, which is a lie. Bully. — Lisa Jones (@lisajonesXO) May 26, 2020

Whether or not to "signify strength and compassion" is everyone's own damned business — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) May 26, 2020

Coming from a pediatrician:

They’re supposed to be an infection control measure not a ridiculous emotional bludgeon to manipulate the masses. https://t.co/y4qgGQ68S2 — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) May 27, 2020

This is what a moral panic looks like. — Todd of Mischief (@AndToddsaid) May 27, 2020

Nope. Emotion rules. Never miss a tool which can advance the divide and conquer mission. — Navy Doc (@SereDoc) May 27, 2020

They've not-so-subtly changed the narrative … — Chrispy (@candyisyummy333) May 27, 2020

Emotional support mask? — Masterplanwoman (@plantman36) May 27, 2020

Can you explain to me, @JoeSilverman7, why a simple piece of infection control has become somehow political?! I get that politics infects everything these days. But a friggin’ facemask? Really? — pipermcq (@pipermcq) May 27, 2020

Buck Sexton is right: The face mask is like the Left’s MAGA hat in 2020:

Masks can help in some situations for certain people against covid, but it’s very clear that the mandates and virtue signaling behind it are because the Left has turned the mask into the anti-MAGA hat of the 2020 election — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 27, 2020

But, like with most things leftist, they can't get many people to follow them, so they abuse their power and force people into it "or else." — Chris Alexander (@cmalex79) May 27, 2020

The Left won't rest until everyone is just as fearful and miserable as they are. — RichMahogany77 (@RichMahogany77) May 27, 2020

One difference is the MAGA crowd isn't trying to force hat wearing with the power of government and shaming of the media. — Make America Free Again (@hornetgate) May 27, 2020

I havent seen yet any actual study on mask effectiveness regarding COVID — Dan Fowler (@theltgovernor) May 27, 2020

If the CDC had originally advocated masks for everyone I'd feel differently about the issue but up until April the "experts" were telling people not to wear masks unless sick. — Nick Jones (@invisimono) May 27, 2020

Here you go; bet Cuomo would say this mask is cool:

The media can’t say Biden looks stupid and unpresidential in a mask (he does) so they shame as many other people as possible into wearing them to normalize his stupidity. — No Burdens (@NBurdens) May 27, 2020

It is just sickening how they make EVERYTHING political. EVERYTHING! — Fourth Hail Mary (@FourthHailMary) May 27, 2020

Serious question: At what point in the future will it be “OK” to leave your house without a mask? Who’s going to lead then when they’re deemed no longer necessary?

