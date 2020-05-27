We all know that President Trump takes all of the blame for the nation’s nearly 100,000 coronavirus deaths while New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is universally praised, even though his state has contributed a quarter of those fatalities. It took until May for Cuomo to finally order New York City’s subways to be disinfected every night, but his mind is still on trains.

Though they’ve butted heads now and then, Cuomo says he had a “good conversation” with the president while asking for federal funds to “supercharge” New York State’s economy by building two new train tunnels that will carry rail traffic including Amtrak (which should excite Amtrak fan Joe Biden). We guess now that New York’s ventilator crisis is over, it’s time to get back to those shovel-ready jobs — although we can’t help but be reminded of California’s high-speed bullet train to nowhere that never got built.

.@NYGovCuomo says he had a "good conversation" with Pres Trump. He says he asked for funding to "supercharge:" the reopening of the NYS economy, specifically for building two new cross-Hudson tunnels that carry rail traffic including AMTRAK. pic.twitter.com/7PqhFXswOT — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) May 27, 2020

So small businesses are screwed then?

Is he not going to clean those lines either? — Brad (@EastAug) May 27, 2020

Of course, this will do nothing to “supercharge” the recovery as construction projects, especially ones like that, have very long lead times. @BarackObama learned this the hard way. — Hogtown (@Hogtown88) May 27, 2020

Thanks but no — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) May 27, 2020

We’re all working from home for awhile. — 🍑 Sir Nutz 🍑 (@furrypeanut) May 27, 2020

So all the small business go bankrupt while he energizes the local Union workers? Is that a necessary project in comparison to the thousands of bankrupt stores we will have for this Government control grab? — Marco Montana 🇺🇸 (@Marc_Montana) May 27, 2020

What in the wide wide world of sports do two new AMTRAK tunnels have to do with COVID recovery? — No Burdens (@NBurdens) May 27, 2020

So his top priority are 2 tunnels leading to a city that neither he nor Diblasio will open? — greyshepherd (@greyshepherd2) May 27, 2020

Gimme gimme gimme! He was quick to trash Trump over ventilators, and since they’ve arrived, they have been sitting unused. Now he wants $$. He should learn how to properly run his state. — Kouklitsa107 (@kouklitsa107) May 27, 2020

We weren’t predicting a ratio for this thread, but thankfully the Resistor Sister stepped up and showed Cuomo wearing a mask:

Let's Hope that @realDonaldTrump was Paying Attention & Taking Notes so he can remember WHAT A REAL LEADER, @NYGovCuomo DOES pic.twitter.com/vHXdLTm9LB — The Resistor Sister ♥️🇺🇸🦅🙏🏻 (@the_resistor) May 27, 2020

😂😂😂 you’re joking right? — Grace Sevilla (@gsevilla7525) May 27, 2020

Let's hope he wasn't, since @NYGovCuomo doesn't know how to wear a mask. — Chris (@gooberwiper) May 27, 2020

Fredo's not even wearing it correctly. — D'yer Mak'er (@DidyaMakeHer) May 27, 2020

At least I know how to wear a fucking mask correctly. pic.twitter.com/KESHM3MsM5 — #AVGeek SkzDaLimit ✈️ (@skzdalimit) May 27, 2020

It’s those giant nostrils that inspired Chris Cuomo to do his prop-comedy bit with the giant cotton swab.

Like he can't even wear his mask correctly? Cuomo has bankrupted NYC – he is leading alright. Not anywhere New Yorkers want to go! — Lil Hobson (@hobscotch59) May 27, 2020

Wearing a mask like that is less than useless. Big Fredo is useless too. — ArnieM (@123arnie) May 27, 2020

Mask over the mouth but NOT the nose is a clear sign of mental deficiency. It means he doesn't actually understand what the mask is for, and is merely treating it as a magical talisman. But it won't protect ANYBODY that way. — Ken Mitchell (@KenWD0ELQ) May 27, 2020

LMAO, he doesnt even have the thing over his nose. A real leader knows how to wear a mask. Ill let everyone else point out the obvious stuff like the nursing home deaths — Steve V (@stevo1962) May 27, 2020

Hey Sister, the man killed thousands with his nursing home policy. He's a complete hypocrite and he can't seem to wear a mask. — Evil Must be Conquered (@dlh8) May 27, 2020

Cuomo issued an executive order on March 25 that required nursing homes in NY to accept coronavirus-positive patients. The directive turned out to be a death warrant for thousands of elderly New Yorkers — more than 5,000, in fact, in fact — who have since died from COVID-19. — China Must Pay (@FeistyMonk) May 27, 2020

NY has the MOST DEATHS. Take notes everyone, on how to kill the elderly by forcing nursing homes to accept infected people. And how to NOT be prepared for the virus. Remember, Cuomo said the seasonal flu was worse. Had he closed down earlier, he would’ve saved lives. — Kouklitsa107 (@kouklitsa107) May 27, 2020

Enjoy your ratio! — Joey Mccord (@therealjmccord) May 27, 2020

What are the chances either of those two tunnels ever get built? “Supercharge” the economy … right.

