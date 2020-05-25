The last time this editor was at Whole Foods, the store had a table set up by the entrance stocked up with hand sanitizer and a couple of employees handing out disposable masks to shoppers who were thinking of entering the store without one. It’s a sensible way to treat customers if your policy is to have them wear masks; make them available.

Maybe the woman in this video thought she was Gov. Ralph Northam or something because she decided to do her grocery shopping without a mask, and the mask police promptly showed her the door.

Staten Islanders with masks drive out non-mask wearing person in grocery store. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/iPQwk7lD9y — McAuley (@McauleyHolmes) May 25, 2020

We’re happy to wear a mask at the grocery store — the one-way aisles are kind of a pain, though — but we can’t say we’re triggered by someone daring to bare their face. It’s almost as if Americans had adopted the face mask as the new hijab for men and women.

These f*cking morons think masks are magic. Bunch of imbeciles gathered closely defeating what little benefit their cloth masks may provide in reducing the amount of virus they're putting in the air. They demand everyone wear one but they don't understand how they work. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/NDsLCvbE6A — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) May 25, 2020

That mob. These people are the enemy. https://t.co/qCegWtPK6a — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) May 25, 2020

That’s why people are leaving NY. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) May 25, 2020

The Staten Island Mask Nazis. https://t.co/DRovU8eiyE — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 25, 2020

The people with the masks, are simultaneously the villains and victims of this story. They are the villains in that they are not just trying to shame, but attack and demean with derogatory language. They are also victims because they have been scared into believing this helps — Ben Jammin 🇺🇸 (@xBenJamminx) May 25, 2020

Unless its an n95 mask you ain't slowing the spread of anything — jacoblahey (@jacoblahey78) May 25, 2020

The Karens are organizing… https://t.co/jjrkXglmHv — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) May 25, 2020

See what I mean?

BE THE BIGGER BULLY, it's all they understand. https://t.co/QKIKdSnGeV — Amazing Polly is FREE and will act like it (@99freemind) May 25, 2020

Remember the very last scene of 'Invasion of the Body Snatchers'? It was very similar to this. 😑 https://t.co/izJyF3jB2H — PolitiChicks (@ThePolitiChicks) May 25, 2020

Coronavirus allows people who've never had any power to tell others what to do. https://t.co/SMx55ocMsw — Roosh (@rooshv) May 25, 2020

The longer this goes on, it makes me realize WHY it was so easy for the holocaust to happen. When you instill fear and panic into a society you can turn the neighbors against each other and everything will become justified under fear.#Coronavirus https://t.co/dlucxUXYdt — Katie Williams (@realkatiejow) May 25, 2020

How about the police departments that are asking people to stop calling 911 over social distancing violations they spot from their front windows?

Carry everywhere. This shit is only going to escalate. https://t.co/0DPquXHBmZ — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) May 25, 2020

If you are wearing a face mask yourself, you are protected. It doesn't matter if someone else is wearing one or not. So this is just mob behavior, the worst kind of self-righteous bullying. UnAmericanism in the extreme. https://t.co/ed7tyGE1M8 — The Curve Is Bent. Time to Free Us! (@NolteNC) May 25, 2020

This is dangerous and scary mob mentality that is gripping our nation. https://t.co/eNQvKRmdbE — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) May 25, 2020

If a business has the right to not sell you groceries for not wearing a mask Then a business has the right to not bake you a cake https://t.co/MgiJAGyyfu — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 25, 2020

Here’s Bill Kristol with the “no true Scotsman” fallacy:

Real Americans wear masks. https://t.co/UL0ZlZPzkB — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 25, 2020

And here’s someone who probably liked Kristol’s post:

I can't wait till we do this to ALL conservatives, except instead of grocery stores we are chasing them out of society https://t.co/2OyOme778q — Mr Dyspeptic, never voting for Biden (@katzenbrau) May 25, 2020

Ah, a nation of cellar-dwelling liberals who live off stimulus checks and never leave their homes out of fear … sounds heavenly. How do we even know this heretic was a conservative?

Related: