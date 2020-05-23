As Twitchy just reported, Judge Emmet Sullivan has hired attorney Beth Wilkinson to respond to an appeals court order that he explain his reasoning for not dropping the Michael Flynn case. As we know, Sullivan is trying very hard to have Michael Flynn tried on a contempt of court charge for committing perjury, and he’s already appointed retired judge John Gleeson to help him construct his argument why the Flynn case shouldn’t be dropped.

Now, with an appeals court demanding Sullivan explain himself, Sullivan has lawyered up, apparently to meet the June 1 deadline. Techno Fog rightfully calls it an odd development.

Flynn update via WaPo: Judge Sullivan – ordered to explain his reasons for not granting the DOJ motion to dismiss – has hired a lawyer to apparently do his work for him. pic.twitter.com/7kGeolVRn4 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 23, 2020

Certainly an odd development. Theres no reason Sullivan can't respond to appeals court order himself. WapPo:

"A federal judge doesn’t typically hire private counsel to respond to an appeals court" Unsure if the appeals court will allow this. Full story:https://t.co/70chy4CKsZ — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 23, 2020

That’s just it: Why can’t Sullivan just explain himself? Why does he need to collect amicus briefs, appoint his own “prosecutor,” and now hire an attorney?

Why would he need to hire someone? He had his reasons for doing what he did. I’d say, as a judge, he has complete capability to respond and explain his actions himself. Just digging his heels in. Seems to hv real skin in the game. Absurd — RidetheStorm (@gaylemah) May 23, 2020

Didn't the court tell the judge to respond? Guess he's so far out on a limb he doesn't know what to do. — rich (@richmoore35) May 23, 2020

Just trying to drag this out as long as possible. The appeals court needs to shut him down immediately. — Awake In Texas (@Awake_In_Texas) May 23, 2020

One would hope the judge already thought through the jurisprudence of denying the dismissal which begs the question…why is someone else now explaining the judge's actions on the judge's behalf — NellieOhrsHamRadio (@NelliesHamRadio) May 23, 2020

Pass him another shovel. He’s digging a deeper hole for himself. — Michael Francis (@mikefranleo) May 23, 2020

Wonder what court will say. Thought he was told it had to come from him? — NosyRosie (@Rosie15460221) May 23, 2020

Something seriously BAD is going on here. There is no law, no procedure, NO PRECEDENT, that would justify Sullivan's rejection of the Executive Branch of the government's request to drop the Flynn case. None. — Wíñchéstér Öscår🐻🇺🇸🦂🧜‍♀️💵︻╦╤─ (@scorpio8675309) May 23, 2020

Why hire an attorney unless he believes that he might be accused of something “criminal”? Why does he need protection for doing his job? If he truly believes in what he’s doing, he should be able to stand before the appellate court and explain himself. Somethings not right. — TrueJustice 🇺🇸🇮🇹🔔 (@TrueJustice0157) May 23, 2020

Beth Wilkinson. Married to David Gregory. Strike 1. Argued for Timothy McVeigh's Execution. Ball 1. Helped Brett Kavanaugh with Blasey-Ford Bullshit. Ball 2. Worked for Fannie Mae. Strike 2. Captain in the Army. Ball 3. Worked for FTC on AntiTrust look at Google. Ball 4. — Sharkman (@Sharkman1963) May 23, 2020

Sooo… a federal judge can't defend his own actions? Huh? — Crossfire Delecto (@_WrongThink_) May 23, 2020

So he can’t explain why he’s not dropping the case. He needs someone else to explain HIS actions? WTF. This means he has no clue. He’s doing what he’s doing because someone TOLD HIM TO. Sullivan should be impeached and debarred immediately. — Richard Bilyew (@MGY_B) May 23, 2020

The coup plotters are handling this clearly — Airborne Heel (@abnheel) May 23, 2020

It's more than unusual. It's absurd. Sullivan isn't a litigant. He's a judge. — Jimmy the small-time lawyer (@JC7U2) May 23, 2020

This is bizarre — John Galt ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@truth0716) May 23, 2020

This makes zero sense. WTF. What dog does he have in this fight?? Something very sinister going on here. Must be investigated. Is there any precedent for this?? — So So Society (@sososociety) May 23, 2020

He doesn't want to get caught lying. — Frank Saunders 🇺🇸 (@FrankSaunders2) May 23, 2020

Surely Sullivan seems big on outsourcing. First amicus brief, now this… — Anker (@anker_blue) May 23, 2020

The court ordered him to respond. I don’t think he can lawyer up. — Genio Jubilado (@GenioJubilado) May 23, 2020

Am I to understand that a judge needs a lawyer to help him interpret the law? — Angela (@angelamullins00) May 23, 2020

Isn’t he compelled to answer for himself? — Not my circus, not my monkeys (@DianeLoyd5) May 23, 2020

Even if the appeals court won't allow him to do this, will this buy him more time because now the appeals court has to issue a response to him hiring a lawyer? — 02Rolla (@02Rolla) May 23, 2020

Perhaps he’s having his stings pulled just like Mueller was. In the few times he has been compelled to speak he has seemed to be lacking in awareness in a similar way. — Lurch (@roesner) May 23, 2020

They need to hold him in contempt. He is clearly violating what is being asked of him. — William Barnes (@senrabwh) May 23, 2020

Why would a judge need to hire someone from outside to explain why he ruled the way he did? — Timothy J (@Mister_Irony) May 23, 2020

A desperate move by the cornered & guilty coup cabal. I hope they are monitoring the judge to see who’s been giving him “legal advice.” There is NOTHING they won’t try to delay the inevitable & it will be a full court press by the media to report this as totally legal & normal. — ellen (@nuency25) May 23, 2020

He made a decision, he should be able to justify it in his own words. If not, why did he make the decision to invite Gleeson & others into the case? — fleyerm (@fleyerm1) May 23, 2020

This should absolutely NOT be acceptable. He's not being charged with a crime, why lawyer up? — Mi2 Awoke (@MI2utahgirl54) May 23, 2020

So if Judge Sullivan tells his lawyer the real reasons behind his actions, can he then claim attorney client privilege as a reason to not answer the court? — JoAnne Rock (@jrock0812) May 23, 2020

This isn't a criminal matter for Sullivan. Yes, attorney/client privilege applies. He can tell his attorney it's because <whatever>. But, he's not being ordered to plea guilty/not guilty. He's being ordered to give a legal rationale for his actions. — PqscProgrammer (@PqscProgrammer) May 23, 2020

"I don't know why I didn't drop the case." "You are a high priced hired gun. YOU figure out why I didn't drop the case!!!" — Saul Goodman (@SaulGoo78727857) May 23, 2020

Doesn't this make him look even worse? Shouldn't he have a firm foundation for his rulings instead of trying to pay a lawyer to build one later? — Dan (@DanielMKegley) May 23, 2020

What a circus. That judge destroyed his reputation. — km (@km62457441) May 23, 2020

This case is getting ridiculuous.

Original judge recused.

New judge during the course calls the defendant a traitor, then apologizes.

Gov't caught witholding evidence, judge mad at defendant.

Gov't withdraws, judge gets mad, tries to bring in another judge, but now hires a lawyer — IamMoose (@MooseMilk1985) May 23, 2020

That order from the court very specifically called for the judge himself to explain his reasons. He's hiring a lawyer to explain to the Court of Appeals why he won't dismiss the case? — Brian Cates //Flynn & Breitbart's Army! (@drawandstrike) May 23, 2020

This seems like a very weird move. Like somebody who feels guilty about something quickly lawyering up? It's very odd. — Steve 🖤 (@SNitzsche7) May 23, 2020

Sullivan obviously knows he is in the wrong. All he's trying to do is spread this out over the longest period of time he can. He is a disgrace to his profession. I hope the higher court will step in an dismiss the Flynn case for him. — HM2 Tom (@CIDP_Fighter) May 23, 2020

We’ll see how the appeals court takes this news on Tuesday, hopefully.

Related: