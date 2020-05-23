Here’s even more fallout from that interview Joe Biden did with “The Breakfast Club.” Besides telling African Americans that “you ain’t black” if you’d consider voting for Donald Trump, he also claimed that the NAACP has endorsed him every time he’s run.

NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, however, issued a statement Friday that the NAACP does not endorse candidates at any level.

The Daily Mail reports:

The NAACP pushed back at former Vice President Joe Biden’s claim that the civil rights organization endorsed him ‘every time I’ve run.’ NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson addressed Biden’s comments in an official press release that said the organization doesn’t endorse political candidates. ‘We want to clarify that the NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse candidates for political office at any level,’ wrote Johnson. … Biden claimed that the NAACP has supported him each time he’s run for office in an attempt to prove his consistency in supporting the black community. ‘Take a look at my record. I extended the Voting Rights Act for 25 years. I have a record that is second to none. The NAACP’s endorsed me every time I’ve run,’ said Biden. ‘Take a look at the record.’

They didn’t exactly blast him — they should have — but honestly, how does Biden just think that blacks owe him their votes?

But at least he won’t put y’all back in chains like the other guy. Blacks are free to roam Biden’s plantation; they just can’t leave it.

