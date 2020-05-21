As Twitchy reported earlier, a three-person appeals court panel gave Michael Flynn judge Emmet Sullivan until June 1 to explain what the court should do with Flynn’s emergency request to force the dismissal of his case. That flies in the face of Sullivan’s plan to have his own “prosecutor,” retired Judge John Gleeson, file an amicus brief by June 10 explaining how Flynn could be charged with contempt of court for perjury.

John Huber has weighed in on the legalese and explained just what this means for Sullivan.

Powell is Sidney Powell, Flynn’s attorney.

Looks like Sullivan might have to spend the long Memorial Day weekend doing homework.

