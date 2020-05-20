As you likely know, after the Department of Justice moved to have the Michael Flynn case dropped in light of new evidence, Judge Emmet Sullivan instead appointed a retired judge named John Gleeson to build a case against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn and further argue if Flynn could be held in contempt of court for perjury.

That was May 13 … two days after an op-ed headlined, “The Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over” and signed by none other than John Gleeson, had been published by the Washington Post.

Actually, there were three bylines on the piece, and tweeter Techno Fog has taken a closer look and found that another of its authors, David O’Neil, had served as Sally Yates’ lawyer.

It's bad enough that Judge Sullivan is refusing to dismiss the case against Flynn. It's even worse that his decision was influenced by a WaPo opinion column written by David O'Neil. O'Neil is the lawyer for Sally Yates – who witnessed/participated in the effort to oust Flynn. pic.twitter.com/KZg1mBwB6x — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 20, 2020

Of course, the Washington Post fails to inform its readers that David O'Neil represents Sally Yates. Sure seems like he's helping advance his client's interests. Perhaps WaPo Editorial Page Editor @hiattf can explain the omission? pic.twitter.com/JznLpwmuUR — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 20, 2020

To summarize the circus: Gleeson and O'Neil are in the same firm. O'Neil represents Yates – who faces serious allegations of misconduct w/r/t Flynn. Gleeson and O'Neil ask the Court to exceed its authority and sentence Flynn. Gleeson gets appointed amicus. 🤡🤡🤡 — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) May 20, 2020

Also, note that the Obama “leak” specifically mentioned perjury days ahead of Sullivan. — Paulitically Incorrect (@paulgabella) May 20, 2020

The “private” phone call between Barack Obama and former administration officials, the audio of which just happened to be “obtained” by Yahoo News and accused Flynn of perjury? That leak?

Sullivan got the matching orders from Obama’s “perjury” statement. Now he’s part of “run out the clock” strategy. — Bob Sikes (@BobSikes) May 20, 2020

General Flynn should now plead guilty to the process crime he is no longer charged with. Wonder what would happen? — patio888 (@patio888) May 20, 2020

Can you say conflict? — Kelly Henry⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@KellyHe49068121) May 20, 2020

This is a serious conflict of interest. Where is the bar on this? — Manuel A. Cerdan (@ManuelACerdan1) May 20, 2020

Amazing how many tentacles are involved in just this one Deep State plot. These people will do anything to stop this presidency. What is everyone so scared of? — Molly Martinez ⭐️⭐️⭐️& Pray for Rush (@MollyDiamond28) May 20, 2020

Yes, and it is amazing how closely all these deep state actors are to each other. — O31and11B (@ResistTheCoup45) May 20, 2020

The swamp is DEEP & DIRTY! — Patriot Rose ⭐️⭐️⭐️🙏🇺🇸Q+ 🕊🌹 (@CRHahne) May 20, 2020

It’s a disgusting miscarriage of justice.

Plead guilty under extreme duress.

Was given horrible legal advice.

Government misconduct throughout the “investigation” and prosecution.

It’s an absolute disgrace. — William Simpson (@William28968945) May 20, 2020

The government dropped its case therefore there is no case for him to judge on. Next! — INS (@CarlKolchak7) May 20, 2020

I keep ending up at, they are only being so obvious because they have to. My guess is they are screwed either way, but to get the least screwed means calling in every marker they have, no matter they are destroying the nation in the process. — Ben (@kybkh) May 20, 2020

It seems like the worst of crossfire hurricane 🌀 hasn't passed yet. — the_left_turnedme_right (@gonlozano) May 20, 2020

If the media continues to knowingly involved themselves in this mess they are going to end up sharing a prison cell with these corrupt players. — Norine Jenkin (@NorineJenkins14) May 20, 2020

They're all staying the course. Doubling down. Colluding. — D'Andalora ⭐️⭐️⭐️ God Bless America! (@2_bluestarmom) May 20, 2020

This needs to end today. — Healthykneads.com (@CBDWebstoreHK) May 20, 2020

It won’t, but it should. Gleeson has said he’ll file his amicus brief by June 10.

