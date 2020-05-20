Here’s some more owning of libs: The Supreme Court had denied the House Judiciary Committee Democrats’ request for Muller grand jury material.

BREAKING: SCOTUS denies House Judiciary Comm Dems' request for Mueller grand jury material – grants DOJ request. Writ for cert (for SCOTUS to hear the full case on the merits) due by June 1st or stay expires – meaning materials could be released. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) May 20, 2020

From colleague Shannon Bream. SCOTUS justices block effort by Hse Dems to access Mueller grand jury info. The High Court wants briefs by the parties by June 1 to see if the they should hear the full case — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 20, 2020

NEW: Supreme Court has blocked disclosure of Mueller probe grand jury materials to House of Representatives — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) May 20, 2020

Supreme Court hold gives Trump administration time to appeal lower court ruling that required the docs to be handed over. Supreme Court says appeal must be filed by June 1 — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) May 20, 2020

No noted dissents — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) May 20, 2020

The June 1 deadline for Trump administration to file appeal could be with an eye on the court deciding whether or not to hear the case before the end of the current term, perhaps — Lawrence Hurley (@lawrencehurley) May 20, 2020

The Court is stingy with cert. grants, but this case is almost certainly going to be taken up. The effect of this stay, assuming DOJ files for cert. by June 1, is that the House will not be seeing those grand jury materials until after the election. This was Trump's true goal. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) May 20, 2020

I repeat: the result of CJ Roberts' grant of a temporary stay here and the near-certainty that SCOTUS will grant cert. in this case, is that the House will not see the Mueller grand jury materials before the election—assuming, of course, that the House even wins before SCOTUS. — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) May 20, 2020

#BREAKING SCOTUS temporarily prevented House Dems from obtaining secret grand jury testimony from Mueller’s investigation ~ at least until early summer. The court will decide then whether to extend its hold. House Dems claim it will reveal new impeachable crimes. pic.twitter.com/8Hwp2L53lA — Tom T. ن‎®🇺🇸 (@VRWCTexan) May 20, 2020

Louis Casiano reports for Fox News:

The Supreme Court temporarily denied a motion Wednesday from House Democrats to obtain grand-jury testimony and other documents from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation as they conduct what they’ve referred to as an “ongoing presidential impeachment investigation” into President Trump. The court’s order kept undisclosed details from the probe into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election out of the Democrats’ hands until at least early summer. Democrats have until June 1 to brief the court about whether the full case should be heard. The Democrats had told the court Monday they were in an “ongoing presidential impeachment investigation” while arguing that Mueller’s now-completed Russia probe needed to be turned over as a result.

The Democrats have been in an ongoing presidential impeachment investigation since before President Trump’s inauguration.

Democrat Playbook

1. Dems receive materials

2. Dems claim evidence is damning to President

3. Materials declassified and released to public

4. Materials show exact opposite of Dems claims

5. Rise and recycle — Steve_Jacobson⭐⭐⭐ (@Steve_Jacboson) May 20, 2020

So giving them the materiel will let them develop their talking points and strategy on how to counter the Durham results….and pre-empt the eventual release of those same results. Among other shenanigans. — American Everyman (@clarity_lover1) May 20, 2020

