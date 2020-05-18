As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Gavin Newsom seems to be making an ultimatum to the federal government: He says if California doesn’t receive more federal assistance, first responders, including healthcare workers and police, could be the first to be laid off.

“I hope they’ll consider this next time they want to salute and celebrate our first responders … consider the fact that they will be the first ones laid off by cities and counties,” Newsom said.

We’re not sure why first responders would be the first ones laid off, but we do know Newsom’s announcement comes on the same day his state is kicking off a program to provide coronavirus relief to illegal aliens. The state is chipping in $75 million to give families up to $1,000, with philanthropic groups expected to contribute another $50 million, bringing the total to $125 million for what the California Department of Social Services estimates will help close to 150,000 undocumented adults.

