As Twitchy reported earlier, Gov. Gavin Newsom seems to be making an ultimatum to the federal government: He says if California doesn’t receive more federal assistance, first responders, including healthcare workers and police, could be the first to be laid off.

“I hope they’ll consider this next time they want to salute and celebrate our first responders … consider the fact that they will be the first ones laid off by cities and counties,” Newsom said.

We’re not sure why first responders would be the first ones laid off, but we do know Newsom’s announcement comes on the same day his state is kicking off a program to provide coronavirus relief to illegal aliens. The state is chipping in $75 million to give families up to $1,000, with philanthropic groups expected to contribute another $50 million, bringing the total to $125 million for what the California Department of Social Services estimates will help close to 150,000 undocumented adults.

We went to the California Supreme Court to stop this, because it violates state and federal law and constitution, but the court allowed it to proceed. Remember our government's priorities as this shutdown, and your misery, continues in California. #illegal https://t.co/iPlkev0UBE — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) May 18, 2020

If California can do this they have no need for a federal bailout. — Paulette (@divingnomad) May 18, 2020

As they threaten to lay off fire fighters and police force. The insanity! — 🇺🇸⚾️🇺🇸⚾️ (@BeatLAForever) May 18, 2020

And today, this Governor states that he will have to cut first responders (without fed help) due to CA's budget shortfalls. — Dana Skaggs (@DanaSkaggs1) May 18, 2020

Aid to illegals but @GavinNewsom says he may have to lay-off police and firefighters because can’t afford to pay them. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — Frank (@tweetybums) May 18, 2020

But Newson will lay off first responders. Priorities? — Narayana Namoh (@NarayanaNamoh) May 18, 2020

Every “non-essential” American citizen not allowed to go back to work should be infuriated! — Chicana Fasho (@CFashoe) May 18, 2020

Wow. I’ve been out of work 8 weeks and still waiting for my unemployment — lola frank⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@lolafra23730685) May 18, 2020

And Newsom is closing veterans homes as well. Apparently the billions taxpayers already fork out to support all services for illegals, and the overcrowding of all services is OK to the Dems, as long as it helps their political goals. VOTE THEM ALL OUT. — FailureIsNotAnOption (@oceanway55) May 18, 2020

Freelancers not conforming with California's (extra freelancer tax) #AB5 can't benefit from California Lockdown funds. Unless they're illegal. Those working/living here illegally can use as many of their alter egos as they like to get as many checks as they'd like. Bizarro World. — Epic Taters (@ETaters) May 18, 2020

125 millions for illegals, this is the priority 4 @GavinNewsom and the douchebag asks for federal bailout?? @realDonaldTrump tell me: how this is not “aiding and abetting illlegal immigration “ a Federal crime? @RMConservative @dbongino @marklevinshow — No One will pay for spying on Trump (@FrankDiGir) May 18, 2020

How can this continue when @Scotus ruled 9-0 Supreme Court unanimously rules encouraging illegal immigrants to stay in US is criminal https://t.co/jzBpUs1LzV — Social Distancing Conservative (@rm2014rick) May 18, 2020

Doesn't paying illegals cash encourage them to stay in CA? The Supreme Court just upheld a federal law federal law that made it a felony to encourage illegal immigrants to come or stay in the United States. What am I missing? @OCN8V — Linda Patterson (@lindaspatterson) May 19, 2020

So egregious. The laws are straightforward in both language and spirit yet enactment (or lack thereof) is arguably convoluted when politics influence judicial decision-making and ruling. #covid-19 #coronavirus #ConstitutionOverCoronavirus — The Little Italian Girl (@lilitaliangrr) May 18, 2020

Aren't y'all broke enough? — cheryl herritt (@malenroh1) May 18, 2020

Fed govt needs to withhold payments to all states which do not comply with federal laws. Bye, bye sanctuary cities, illegal benefits, illegal voting. — cathy church (@ChurchCathy) May 18, 2020

How does someone who is not documented prove anything? — Joe Franscella (@JoeFranscella) May 18, 2020

Unreal — Janis K. Alexander (@jkalexander_alg) May 18, 2020

The swamp needs draining. Start with California please. — 🇺🇸💟PRAY FOR USA💟🇺🇸 (@Hallelluyaah) May 18, 2020

I’m from Florida but this could be anywhere depending on the people voted in. I am FURIOUS for California — Carla ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@CarlaCovfefe2) May 19, 2020

