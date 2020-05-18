Chuck Ross of The Daily Caller is reporting Monday evening that Sen. Lindsey Graham has set a date of June 4 for a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on whether to subpoena documents and testimony from more than 50 government officials involved with the Crossfire Hurricane operation.

Ross writes:

The committee will debate and vote June 4 on whether to issue the subpoenas, said Sen. Lindsey Graham, the chairman of the Judiciary panel.

Graham is seeking documents and testimony from 53 individuals in all.

Graham is seeking the testimony of any current or former government official involved in Crossfire Hurricane, or any current or former government official who handled the Steele dossier.

The list is long and contains some familiar names, such as James Clapper, John Brennan, James Comey, Loretta Lynch, Andrew McCabe, Bruce and Nellie Ohr, Lisa Page, John Podesta, Samantha Power, Susan Rice, Rod Rosenstein, Glenn Simpson, Peter Strozk, and Sally Yates.

Like the rest of us, Brit Hume is wondering what took so long?

Trending

But there are so, so many people we’d like to hear from.

* * *

Update:

Mollie Hemingway makes a good point:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brit humeCrossfire HurricaneLindsey GrahamSenate Judiciary CommitteeSubpoenavote