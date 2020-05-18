Imagine our shock to hear from Attorney General William Barr that John Durham’s investigation into the Russian collusion hoax is unlikely to lead to the criminal investigation of either Barack Obama or Joe Biden. He makes the point that not all abuse of power — one of the impeachment articles against President Trump, by the way — reaches the threshold of criminality.

He does concede, however, that the Justice Department’s “concern over potential criminality is focused on others.” In other words, is it possible we’ll see any indictments? We’re not counting on it, but anything’s possible. Just don’t expect Obama or Biden in handcuffs.

That’s good news for Biden; he won’t have to worry about being indicted and can focus on his thriving 2020 campaign.

For what it’s worth, actor Adam Baldwin thinks this is the right way to go.

He’s got a point … if there’s anything of value to Obama it’s his legacy of leaving behind a “scandal-free” administration. It sure would be a shame if he and Biden were exposed as spies on behalf of the Hillary Clinton campaign.

Good point: They’re already salivating over him leaving office so he can be tried for all of his crimes, maybe at The Hague, whatever they imagine those crimes are.

We might be waiting a long time for that to happen.

We have such a long list now of people we’d like to see in jail; maybe just give us a couple before the election, just in case?

