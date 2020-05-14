As Twitchy has reported, in light of new documents coming forward in the Michael Flynn case, such as the FBI’s notes on the purpose of his interview, the Department of Justice has moved to have the charge against Flynn dropped. Judge Emmet G. Sullivan, however, has gone to some extraordinary measures, including opening up the case to public comment and appointing a retired judge to review the case to see if Flynn can be prosecuted for contempt of court for perjury. In other words, Sullivan isn’t letting the case drop quietly.

Sen. Tom Cotton posted a short thread Thursday asking why the judge was making up new rules, such as appointing his own “prosecutor,” to railroad Flynn.

Why is Judge Sullivan making up new rules to railroad @GenFlynn? We're all supposed to be equal in the eyes of the law. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 14, 2020

A plea must be knowing and intelligent—but because the government WITHHELD EXCULPATORY EVIDENCE, Flynn's plea was neither. Now, Judge Sullivan wants to have partisan hacks explore whether Flynn should be charged with perjury for entering the plea in the first place. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 14, 2020

Which happens to be the charge that Barack Obama discussed on his "leaked" "private" call. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 14, 2020

We can’t tell you how much we appreciate Cotton putting those quotation marks around “private” and “leaked.” Amazing how the audio of a private phone call between former President Obama and former administration officials was “obtained” by Yahoo News.

.@ACLU, where are you on this? Surely a non-partisan organization devoted to preserving civil liberties has concerns about what is happening to General Flynn? — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 14, 2020

Someone needs to tell Judge Sullivan that Article III doesn't give him prosecutorial powers. Sorry, @BarackObama, you're wrong. AG Barr isn't undermining the rule of law—Judge Sullivan is. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 14, 2020

Well said.

And don’t think for a second the corrupt AF @BarackObama suddenly has a phone call “leaked”. He put it out there himself. — Jay (@mjbj731) May 14, 2020

Yeah, Obama’s been keeping awfully quiet even while his former vice president has been campaigning for his old job. But now he speaks up.

Judge Sullivan is doing his job, his actions are correct and well within his rights as a judge. — Lawrence Davis III (@davisIII) May 14, 2020

Judges become prosecutors when the prosecutors drop a case against a defendant who was innocent, coerced to plead guilty, and the defendant finally received Brady material (still missing the original FD-302) 2 years or so after the plea? He's doing his job to be impeached. — Aging In Place (@advisorrob) May 14, 2020

Seeing as how the transcripts show Flynn shouldn't have been investigated in the first place, and unmasking requests were submitted before the formal investigation started, this shows he was being illegally surveilled.

Fruit of the tainted tree. — boomer6966 (@boomer6966) May 14, 2020

Supreme Court just ruled unanimously against this very tactic. RBG wrote the opinion. — Kathleen4TRUMP (@Kathlee71068501) May 14, 2020

I recall the supreme court overturning a recent 9th circuit court of appeals case (9-0)and chided them for accepting briefs from outside groups. RGB was very upset they strayed so far from normal judicial rules. — R C Taylor (@littlenewsnetwk) May 14, 2020

YESSSSS! Thank you! It's time to impeach Judge Sullivan for clearly acting with political, partisan interest to persecute @GenFlynn pic.twitter.com/VvCQRgTuhR — CoVFeFe (@AYoungWarthog) May 14, 2020

Judges can be thrown out by Congress, no? So why not table a bill or something to that effect @SenTomCotton? It won't pass but it will shine a light on this outrageous, lawless behavior by Sullivan. — Corner Pundit (@PhilJoh08339769) May 14, 2020

Perfect statement until the last sentence! I don’t think it is so much Judge Sullivan undermining the rule of law as it is Barack Obama — Kate (@katie88830537) May 14, 2020

Is there something Obama doesn’t want out there?

Related: