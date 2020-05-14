There’s really not too much to say to introduce this clip other than it’s nice to see Joe Biden somewhere other than his basement bunker, from which he’s emerged into an America where millions of lives have been lost to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this month he missed the number of deaths by coronavirus by a mere 540,000 people.

If you listen closely, yeah, billions of people.

We think he’s already home. Maybe the teleprompter was still in the basement?

