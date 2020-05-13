As Twitchy reported Tuesday, law professor and constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley said that Michael Flynn judge Emmet Sullivan was “unlikely to go quietly into the night” after he decided to allow outside parties to weigh in on the Justice Department’s decision to withdraw the charge against Flynn.

Now, a day later, we learn that Sullivan has appointed a retired judge to argue against the government’s motion to dismiss the charge against Flynn.

Yeah, isn’t this the same guy who published an op-ed in the Washington Post this week about how “the Flynn case isn’t over until the judge says it’s over”?

