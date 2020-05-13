Obama bro Ben Rhodes was the one who famously commanded the media “echo chamber,” and fellow Obama bro Tommy Vietor is even repeating Rhodes after a newly declassified list of Obama administration officials who sought the unmasking of Michael Flynn was handed over to Sens. Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson by Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell. Here’s Rhodes again:

The unconfirmed, acting DNI using his position to criminalize routine intelligence work to help re-elect the president and obscure Russian intervention in our democracy would normally be the scandal here… — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) May 13, 2020

And here’s Tommy Vietor, reminding us what the real scandal is here.

The scandal here is making an unqualified Twitter troll like Ric Grenell the acting Director of National Intelligence. He walks into the building without going through confirmation, immediately pushes out career professionals, and now is using the IC to enact revenge for Trump. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) May 13, 2020

Why would President Trump want revenge? For what? Did somebody do something, possibly by weaponizing the intelligence community?

And “immediately pushing out career professionals” is one of the jobs we hired Donald Trump to do — the corrupt ones anyway.

When "the truth" is dangerous to you, you know you're the bad guy. — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) May 13, 2020

My love for @RichardGrenell grows every time former Obama people attack him. He’s doing an amazing job. pic.twitter.com/jfYzYvGkYF — Lisa Contains Multitudes (@Purrpatrol) May 13, 2020

He really is. The man gets things done.

You can almost smell the panic in this thread — [Object object] (@StevenJBurns) May 13, 2020

Ric is just getting to the truth. — Steven Noel (@SC_Noel) May 13, 2020

Sounds like Trump picked exactly the right guy! #ObamaGate — Ron in Free Texas (@Texosaurus) May 13, 2020

Rough day? — Brandon (@BS_355) May 13, 2020

Uncovering crimes and abuses is not “revenge.” — Orpheus 🥃🇺🇸 (@BulleitBro) May 13, 2020

Dude, your first job for Obama was literally DRIVING THE CAMPAIGN VAN 🚌! @RichardGrenell has decades of govt experience, incl. at UN and key diplomatic post in Europe. Seriously, just DELETE your account 🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/sThuSkoXv3 — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 13, 2020

excuse me driver, I told the Uber app no conversation — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) May 13, 2020

😆 — Tammy Bruce (@HeyTammyBruce) May 13, 2020

pic.twitter.com/YTZY4k5TPl — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) May 13, 2020

Qualified to top off the wiper fluid. https://t.co/WuUMIWRWIP — Kim Jong-unthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) May 13, 2020

Your enacting revenge = exposing crimes. Enjoy your panic! You deserve it! — Elle (@GlentiesElle) May 13, 2020

Cry more Lib — Aaron et politica ingenio 🚀🇺🇸 (@peekaso) May 13, 2020

@RichardGrenell walks into the building, put on his superman suit, and unraveled ObamaGate. Obama officials are super duper nervous.@seanmdav @MZHemingway — Alan N.V. (@Alan4_Trump) May 13, 2020

Tommy, your guys got caught. Period. — Allen (@Allen_Masked) May 13, 2020

You should surrender gracefully, Tommy. — RG (@rgreader) May 13, 2020

I’m so sorry this is happening to you. — NH (@TwoQuoque) May 13, 2020

Dude that was like years ago when you were unmasking. — Gimli (@UnumDeum) May 13, 2020

Respond to the story not who broke it, hack. — Ralph Kramden (@tout_le_monde1) May 13, 2020

Are u saying there’s a need for revenge? Very interesting that you should reveal this. Oops. — Carole Gilman (@CaroleGilman) May 13, 2020

As a bonus, here’s a flashback from CNN contributor Garrett M. Graff also dismissing Grenell as a Twitter troll while playing up James Clapper:

Reminder: Jim Clapper spent 50 years in intelligence, headed two agencies, and served as the Under Sec of intel at the Pentagon before becoming DNI. Ric Grenell was … a notably rude Twitter troll. https://t.co/ST1adUqJJR — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) February 19, 2020

Underestimate Grenell at your own peril.

