It looks like barbershops and hair salons are going to be on the front lines of the battle against the coronavirus lockdown, which we just learned could last another three months in Los Angeles. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has been one of the most visible of the pro-lockdown governors (that VP slot isn’t going to fill itself), but it looks like a barber has won a small victory and will be allowed to keep his shop open in defiance of the state’s lockdown order.

So the Grandma-killing barber would like to earn an income again?

Yes. Whitmer can pound sand. — Lori Olivia (@simplylorilee) May 12, 2020

Whitmer says it isn't political……she's made it political. One extension after another. We are fed up with her BS, and basically ignore her mandates. It would be nice to go out to eat or to get a haircut. I'll bet she hasn't missed a thing…..paycheck…haircut…etc. — Martin Lepper (@Martaan66) May 12, 2020

Great to see some portion of the State thinking about the individual small business owner. Hope it grows into more. — QuattroAssiBikes (@QuattroAssiBike) May 12, 2020

It seems hairdressers nationwide have become criminals. — Then there's that (@xyzisme2) May 12, 2020

This needs to happen all over the state. — MJF (@Tpr1409) May 12, 2020

@GovWhitmer is a paper governor. If her and her tough guy husband were really bad ass they go shut him down personally. But no she will dictate from her throne while she gets paid and fed grapes. 🤣🤣🤣 — KR (@RobertK99833) May 12, 2020

Congratulations to the judge for having some sense! Unlike the czarina!! — Frank Elyar (@frank_elyar) May 12, 2020

Gretchen Whitmer is the Emperor Palpatine of Karens. — Steven (@SirStevenKJ) May 12, 2020

Open all small businesses! Let people take care of their own health. — Jeff Bullerman (@JeffBullerman) May 12, 2020

Why do Dem governors and mayors refuse to let many hard working Americans get back to earning a living based on fears of virus but they have released thousands of jail inmates into society because according to them they are afraid of the virus spreading in jail..#LiberalLogic — Xavier Arellano (@xaam64) May 12, 2020

Good to see some common sense… — Justin (@jladams71) May 12, 2020

Good for them. It takes people like Manke to take a stand to excite people about freedom. — Donald Smith (@DonaldS74685822) May 12, 2020

