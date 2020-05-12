We knew good things were on the horizon when the Left freaked out about German Ambassador Richard Grenell assuming the role of Acting Director of National Intelligence. (Susan “It Was a YouTube Video” Rice called him “massively dishonest.”) And speaking of Rice, “unmasking” of American citizens was just another scandal from Barack Obama’s scandal-free administration.

Fox News and ABC News are reporting that Grenell has declassified a list of former Obama administration officials who were involved in the unmasking of Michael Flynn.

#NEW Source tells @FoxNews #DOJ will soon reveal names of #Obama officials who “unmasked” #Flynn between Election Day and the Inauguration. There are 5 or 6 pieces of intel to be de-classified in stages. This is just one piece. Per @BrookeSingman @edhenry @GillianHTurner — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) May 12, 2020

#Update: Given that #ODNI is the owner of that information, if they want to release it they can do it, that's their call," #DOJ official tells Fox News Per @BrookeSingman Jake Gibson @edhenry and @GillianHTurner — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) May 12, 2020

JUST IN: Acting DNI Richard Grenell has sought to declassify any list of former Obama administration officials allegedly involved in “unmasking” of Michael Flynn in his conversations with ex-Russian ambassador, senior U.S. official tells @ABC News. https://t.co/dDUV77CXiG — ABC News (@ABC) May 11, 2020

Martha Raddatz reports:

Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell has declassified a list of former Obama administration officials who were allegedly involved in the so-called “unmasking” of former national security adviser Michael Flynn in his conversations with the former Russian ambassador during the presidential transition, a senior U.S. official tells ABC News. … Separately, [a senior Justice Department] official said the department has been reviewing unmasking as part of U.S. attorney John Durham’s broader review of the activities of investigators in 2016 and 2017 during the Russia probe. “ODNI delivered information related to unmasking and we have taken note of it,” the official said. “We will be looking at it to the extent that it is relevant to any investigation.”

However, don’t expect this list to be released like those interview transcripts finally were.

UPDATE: A senior DOJ official tells @ABC "we do not intend to release the [unmasking] list" that Grenell brought over to the building last week. https://t.co/rfau1AWV9b — Alex Mallin (@alex_mallin) May 12, 2020

There is no good reason for this, other than to protect former Obama admin officials who were using our most sensitive spying capabilities to target the Americans who were their political opposition https://t.co/gyZc6eYIBR — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) May 12, 2020

Not up to this anonymous official. Barr chooses. Sounds like this deep state DOJ official is afraid. — Johnny Wishbone (@JWishbon3) May 12, 2020

"A senior DOJ official". Who is that? Former or acting? — 𝙻𝚒𝚜𝚊 ⭐⭐⭐ Text Trump 88022 (@iissaiissa) May 12, 2020

The Senior DOJ official clearly hasn’t worked with Richard Grenell before. I suspect his message to the DOJ will bear a more than superficial resemblance to his message to Schiff. — Not Cubby (@NotCubby) May 12, 2020

"We don't intend to. But, you know, things happen. Unintentional things. Like lists being somehow released." — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) May 12, 2020

Reportedly DOJ said they are going to release records on the unmasking and leak of Michael Flynn's Kislyak call, but not a list of other unmaskings. — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) May 12, 2020

They also said the ODNI can release them any time. They do not need the OK from the DOJ. — Tim O'Brien (@Timobns) May 12, 2020

BREAKING NEWS: Richard Grenell can release it on his own. That was just a courtesy call. — John MacArthur (@jwmac57) May 12, 2020

@RichardGrenell will do it on his own. 💯 — © Amy Burnett 🇺🇸 (@AA_Burnett) May 12, 2020

Then @RichardGrenell should release it himself. Enough stonewalling! — Eager Beaver (@_eager_beaver) May 12, 2020

Barr may want to not release that list right now because Durham is looking at prosecuting those who illegally leaked unmasked person's calls. — Kevin Qualls (@bristoltrucker) May 12, 2020

Put a cover page on it that says Trump's Russian contacts and Adam Schiff will leak it. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) May 12, 2020

No issues with wire tapping or getting people's personal phone records but can't release a list of names that would effect the American public. Also, can I point out all of this is being paid by us. — Mexican Marauder21 (@MMarauder21) May 12, 2020

As I understand it, the ODNI is the owner of

said material and can do with it as they see fit.

And it looks like they see fit to use it to expose

alot of really bad people. #EnjoyTheShow #ObamaGate — In Case You Missed It (@InCaseYouMisse2) May 12, 2020

The people have a right to know and the president should override any such dictate. — GeneWhite (@GenoBlanco1) May 12, 2020

The fact it hasn't leaked yet is proof that the info is helpful to POTUS and harmful to the Deep State. #DrainingTheSwamp #ObamaGate — 🔥Q+🥧 #ObaMAGAte 🐸 (@HotQtPie45) May 12, 2020

Maybe someone will leak it, that’s the new reporting now, right? — Deplorable Detective (@Rich17449829) May 12, 2020

Scandal-free, remember?

