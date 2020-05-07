As Twitchy reported back in 2017, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rescinded some Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault and put interim rules in place. As actor Chris Evans put it sarcastically, “It was getting way too easy for victims of sexual assault to navigate their horrific situation. Way to go, Betsy.”

Actually, all DeVos did was restore due process to a campus system where a tribunal of students and professors would try a student on an allegation of sexual assault, most often without letting the accused see any evidence against him or letting him face or cross-examine his accuser for fear of retraumatizing her. Suddenly, the accused had rights again, and the Left had a fit.

Of all people and at all times, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said he’ll put that Obama-era guidance back in place so that students accused of sexual assault won’t have due process protections. You’d think he’d be a little more sympathetic to young men falsely accused of rape, but whatever.

Jonathan Easley reports:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that if he’s elected president, he will reverse a rule issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos aimed at bolstering protections for students who are accused of sexual assault on university campuses.

In a statement, Biden said the new rule was an effort by the Trump administration to “shame and silence” survivors of sexual assault.

“It’s wrong,” Biden said. “And, it will be put to a quick end in January 2021, because as president, I’ll be right where I always have been throughout my career — on the side of survivors, who deserve to have their voices heard, their claims taken seriously and investigated, and their rights upheld.”

Is this guy serious?

If college student Tara Reade had accused college student Joe Biden, he’d already have been expelled.

