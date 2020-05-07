As Twitchy reported back in 2017, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos rescinded some Obama-era guidance on investigating campus sexual assault and put interim rules in place. As actor Chris Evans put it sarcastically, “It was getting way too easy for victims of sexual assault to navigate their horrific situation. Way to go, Betsy.”

Actually, all DeVos did was restore due process to a campus system where a tribunal of students and professors would try a student on an allegation of sexual assault, most often without letting the accused see any evidence against him or letting him face or cross-examine his accuser for fear of retraumatizing her. Suddenly, the accused had rights again, and the Left had a fit.

Of all people and at all times, presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said he’ll put that Obama-era guidance back in place so that students accused of sexual assault won’t have due process protections. You’d think he’d be a little more sympathetic to young men falsely accused of rape, but whatever.

Biden vows to reverse DeVos rule bolstering protections for those accused of campus sexual assault https://t.co/itdcJCxoqT pic.twitter.com/V5bX6yES0N — The Hill (@thehill) May 7, 2020

Jonathan Easley reports:

Former Vice President Joe Biden said Wednesday that if he’s elected president, he will reverse a rule issued by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos aimed at bolstering protections for students who are accused of sexual assault on university campuses. In a statement, Biden said the new rule was an effort by the Trump administration to “shame and silence” survivors of sexual assault. “It’s wrong,” Biden said. “And, it will be put to a quick end in January 2021, because as president, I’ll be right where I always have been throughout my career — on the side of survivors, who deserve to have their voices heard, their claims taken seriously and investigated, and their rights upheld.”

Is this guy serious?

The irony is thick. — Peasantherald (@PeasantHerald) May 7, 2020

Now do you, Joe. The Delaware Papers are waiting — MarinateYoBrain (@MarinateYoBrain) May 7, 2020

is this a parody account? — Taz ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@bigE38116234) May 7, 2020

biden is literally arguing against being held to the same standard he wants to impose on other people accused of sexual assault — Look, Fat, go vote for someone else (@jer2911tx) May 7, 2020

It's a good thing Biden doesn't have to worry about any of those allegations himself, 'cause that would be awkward. — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 7, 2020

So an accusation should be able to ruin anyone. Except himself of course. — TJ Waggoner (@tjwaggoner) May 7, 2020

Hilarious. He wants to take away the benefit of the doubt from young men that his entire campaign is currently relying on. — Dank Hill (@Hotchkiz) May 7, 2020

The reality is if we used this standard on Biden, he'd be done. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 7, 2020

Thank goodness Tara Reade wasn't on campus. — Harvard Deplorable (@AltHarvard) May 7, 2020

And, yet another reason NOT to vote for him. He insists on due process for himself, but not for any college peasant. — Lovin'Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) May 7, 2020

"Innocent for me, guilty for thee." — Pravin A. Singh (@PravinASingh4) May 7, 2020

Imagine a Secretary of Education abiding by that pesky fifth & fourteenth amendment clause in the Constitution. — Jim LOVES YOU BUT IS STAYING SIX FEET AWAY (@OhHungryBoy) May 7, 2020

Horrible. Devos is correct on this. The accused’s civil rights were being violated. It’s not “bolstering protections”, the change is that now colleges can’t get away with violating the Bill of Rights. Biden should be ashamed. — Hitch (@hitch29969) May 7, 2020

Courts have ruled that the ideological distortions of Title IX violate the Constitution because they violate due process rights for men and women. Why is this still being debated? — Aurelian of Rome (@AurelianofRome) May 7, 2020

Vows to reverse due process. — The Real Bill (@OGBillyBaroo) May 7, 2020

So due process only for @JoeBiden no one else…got it.

I must have missed that in my Constitutional law class — Susan Baldassarre (@SusanBaldassar2) May 7, 2020

But now he’s being accused of sexual assault and asking for due process…🤔 — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) May 7, 2020

so biden wants due process, and so do his supporters, but they dont want due process for students?? — MarilynMemeson (@MemesonMarilyn) May 7, 2020

But he's been accused of Sexual Assault, so under Title 9, Joe Biden is guilty. — T-Covfefe (@MyPlace4U) May 7, 2020

This is a level of chutzpah that can only be displayed by a man who knows he won't ever be held to account for his own transgressions, because he has never been held to account for them. — The Holy Goat (@trueholygoat) May 7, 2020

So someone accused of sexual assault wants due process for himself, but not for college students accused of the same thing with much less evidence. Got it. — Austin Smith – VRT_BADG3RMAN 🎙️ (@VRT_Badg3rman) May 7, 2020

Is Biden completely oblivious to the irony here? — Rob Curley Jr (@RobCurleyJr) May 7, 2020

I suspect there's a great many things Biden is completely oblivious to. — Roman Candle (@Roman__Candle) May 7, 2020

If college student Tara Reade had accused college student Joe Biden, he’d already have been expelled.

