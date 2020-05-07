Those interview transcripts have finally been released by Rep. Adam Schiff, and in a statement, he brought up Ukraine, impeachment, and a whole lot of other things, including what he believes is evidence that the Trump campaign worked to invite, use, and cover up Russia’s help in the 2016 election.

Schiff: After making use of Russia’s help with his first presidential campaign, President Trump pressed the Ukrainian president to help him in 2020 by withholding critical military aid to that country and a coveted head of state meeting. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 7, 2020

Schiff on Trump/Russia: These acts ultimately led to the President’s impeachment in the House of Representatives and the first bipartisan vote in the Senate in our history in support of a conviction of a President of the United States. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 7, 2020

Thank you, Sen. Mitt Romney, for handing Democrats the talking point that President Trump’s impeachment was bipartisan — we regret voting for you in 2012.

Schiff on Intel Cmte transcripts: The President’s efforts to make use of the help of a foreign power to win an election, and then to extort yet another foreign power to try to win again, represent a grave threat to the health of our democracy now and in the future. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 7, 2020

Schiff: The transcripts released today richly detail evidence of the Trump campaign’s efforts to invite, make use of, and cover up Russia’s help in the 2016 presidential election. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 7, 2020

Schiff: While..Mueller found insufficient evidence to prove the crime of criminal conspiracy..he refused to draw any conclusion on the issue of collusion..There is ample evidence of the corrupt interactions between the Trump campaign and Russia, both direct and circumstantial — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 7, 2020

Robert Mueller found insufficient evidence because you never turned over that iron-clad evidence you claimed you were sitting on … tool.

Hahahahahahha. Pencil Neck spends days screeching about how unjust it is to release the transcripts and is now gaslighting saying they are evidence against Trump. How anyone believes that douchenozzle at this point is beyond me — Steve Powell (@Powow22) May 7, 2020

Even Clapper begs to differ. Read the transcript. — Lizzy Jones (@LizzyJo38668474) May 7, 2020

Hey, James Clapper, did you find any evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia?

Fmr DNI Clapper to Intel Cmte: I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 7, 2020

Fmr DNI Clapper: “I never saw any direct empirical evidence that the Trump campaign or someone in it was plotting/ conspiring with the Russians to meddle with the election..That’s not to say that there weren’t concerns about the evidence we were seeing, anecdotal evidence" — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) May 7, 2020

Ah, anecdotal evidence. So that explains the spying.

Sure Chad, that's why Schiff hid them for almost 2 years and only released them because Grennel was going to if he didn't.#LiberalHack — Snoop Bailey (@realsnoopbailey) May 7, 2020

This depraved goofball will never stop. — bagelface (@bagelface2) May 7, 2020

Only someone as delusional as Schiff could believe that.

I look forward to his very public psychotic break in the near future — 😷Marita COVID-rubias🤧 (@MaritaBeans) May 7, 2020

😂😂😂😂😄😅😂. Then why didn't they bring it up during the impeachment? They could have use some evidence, any evidence at all would have helped. You're a mouthpiece. — Thomas✞🙏 (@Thomas71443554) May 7, 2020

Schiff is living in an alternate universe . — Barry Young (@barryyoung96) May 7, 2020

Some powerful drugs you must be taking. — ⭐⭐⭐That sunshine outside chick(larafreedom)🇺🇸 (@LaraFR) May 7, 2020

Bull. If that was the case, he'd have gleefully released them immediately. He hid them as long as possible. — Ardeagold (@Ardeagold) May 7, 2020

Hahahahaha welcome to the spin zone. If that was remotely true you’d have leaked them ASAP. — Cunning Logic (@FlaccidTakes) May 7, 2020

Narrator: No they did not — Will Campbell (@WillPower555) May 7, 2020

Any literate person: They, in fact, do the exact opposite — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) May 7, 2020

he tries so hard, bless his heart ❤ — Kelly Mancuso (@MancusoKellyA18) May 7, 2020

The only person in the universe that arrived at that conclusion. — Lizzy Jones (@LizzyJo38668474) May 7, 2020

Adam Schiff thinks people will be mesmerized by his bugeyes and not realize if this was true they would have been released two years ago. — Noah (@reeb1011) May 7, 2020

And can read — Nita Keesee (@NitaKeesee) May 7, 2020

Nobody, and I mean nobody believes this — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) May 7, 2020

maybe Don Lemon — Joe Smith (@marinoHOF) May 7, 2020

pic.twitter.com/IrUwqXlNOC — I Don’t Need a Lecture or Speech.Ice Cream is fine (@Pat11909984) May 7, 2020

Law enforcement needs to take Schiff’s passport away. — steve_oohh (@steve_oohh) May 7, 2020

Schiff lives in his own reality. He makes me rethink humanity. The ease with which he creates his own universe is down right spooky. Evil incarnate in my opinion. — ChloeBelle (@passionatelycr8) May 7, 2020

Never give up the con — Mitch (@mitchisright) May 7, 2020

He’s saying this because he knows the average person won’t read thousands of pages of interviews. He can say whatever he wants and people will believe him. He knows this. — Jayce ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@tjspartan04) May 7, 2020

Gaslighting hall of fame. — Americanophile🇺🇸 (@Americanophile) May 7, 2020

Hahahahahahahahahaha Hahahaha that’s why he was desperate to hide them ….. pic.twitter.com/A2Gqlm6QPY — thinkfree 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@JADEYT101) May 7, 2020

Schiff needs to put down the pipe — earlforagirl (@earlforagirl) May 7, 2020

OMG! Does he not realize what was already released? — Gina Nicholson-Text TRUMP to 88082 (@GinaNic02483743) May 7, 2020

If only there was an person supposed to investigate that could highlight the portion that verifies it or ask him to do so for them. — storched earth and bull durham rushes. (@fujinsensei) May 7, 2020

53 people identified in the documents NONE could corroborate any of that — medic165 (@medic165) May 7, 2020

Sometimes you have to give up and tell the truth. I don’t think Schiff is capable, must have had a terrible childhood — Callie Gauthier (@callie1gau) May 7, 2020

LoL. He’s trying. Like a little man that he is — joe amith (@seymouramith) May 7, 2020

He really believes there’s evidence, doesn’t he?

