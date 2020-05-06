Stacey Abrams, who still thinks Republican voter suppression cost her the governorship of Georgia despite record turnout, told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that she hasn’t been pitching herself for the job of Joe Biden’s vice president. She has shared concerns that Biden won’t pick a woman of color and told ELLE that she would be an excellent running mate: “I have the capacity to attract voters by motivating typically ignored communities,” she says. And she’s passed the final test by saying that she knows Biden and believes him when he says he didn’t sexually assault Tara Reade … not that Reade’s a liar or anything; Abrams believes women. Sometimes.

Even Democratic Rep. Lacy Clay has had enough of Abrams’ posturing, saying “you cannot show up at the winner’s window with loser’s tickets.”

But no, Abrams hasn’t been pitching herself.

.@staceyabrams on potential Biden VP pick: "I haven't been pitching myself." pic.twitter.com/yu66uxfMIT — The Hill (@thehill) May 6, 2020

Except for the times when she's been pitching herself. — Stephen Battaglio (@SteveBattaglio) May 6, 2020

That's all she's been doing for weeks. That would be one thing, but it doesn't help her case that she is best known for losing an election and refusing to concede. — just alan (@JustJustalan) May 6, 2020

She'll prob not get picked and then claim she was. — That One Guy (@soakedinblue) May 6, 2020

Perhaps she meant “effectively.” She has clumsily attempted to wield the double-edged sword of pretending to be a victim of past election fraud and holding control over the future African-American vote in 2020. — Barton Fairfax (@BartonFairfax) May 6, 2020

It's all over for Biden if he picks Stacey Abrams. — BushidoBlade (@BushidoBlade61) May 6, 2020

A whole lot of people think Biden wouldn’t even make it through his first term; is Abrams ready for the Oval Office? She thinks so.

