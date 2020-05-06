A day ago, Republicans from the House Judiciary Committee and House Oversight Committee, led by Rep. Jim Jordan, demanded the release of House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff’s Russia transcripts.

Is it going to happen? The House Judiciary Republicans say they’ll believe it when they see it:

Here’s a thread by Kyle Cheney of Politico:

Suddenly? As in, after the appointment of Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell?

And keep in mind, we’re not talking about 53 pages; we’re talking about 6,000 pages from 53 interviews.

The transcripts could be released any day? How about today?

Let’s wrap a bow around this Russia thing and do it now.

