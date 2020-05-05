As Twitchy reported earlier, the Ector County Sheriff Department sent its SWAT team and an armored personnel carrier to arrest the owner of Big Daddy Zane’s, a bar in West Odessa, Texas, that opened up to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s lockdown order.

Things weren’t as dramatic in North Dallas, but a salon owner who opened her business in defiance of the lockdown order has been sentenced to seven days in jail after she ignored a temporary restraining order to close.

Here’s footage from late April:

A judge told her she would be spared jail time if she apologized and admitted she was “wrong and selfish”:

A GoFundMe campaign for Luther’s legal defense has already topped $25,000.

Isn’t seven days in jail increasing the risk of her catching the coronavirus? They need to let her out immediately.

