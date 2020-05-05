As Twitchy reported earlier, the Ector County Sheriff Department sent its SWAT team and an armored personnel carrier to arrest the owner of Big Daddy Zane’s, a bar in West Odessa, Texas, that opened up to protest Gov. Greg Abbott’s lockdown order.

Things weren’t as dramatic in North Dallas, but a salon owner who opened her business in defiance of the lockdown order has been sentenced to seven days in jail after she ignored a temporary restraining order to close.

North Dallas Salon Owner Owner Shelley Luther just sentenced to 7 days in jail by a judge for opening her business according to ⁦@CBS11Andrea⁩ Lucia The salon owner was served with a temporary restraining order to close last week which she vowed to ignore pic.twitter.com/akiZrUKCZz — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) May 5, 2020

Here’s footage from late April:

Dallas Police and local prosecutors have once again approached the Salon A La Mode to serve a temporary restraining order to close which owner Shelley Luther told them she will not comply with. The owner says she expects to be arrested soon. pic.twitter.com/YafP0fkrqz — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) April 29, 2020

A judge told her she would be spared jail time if she apologized and admitted she was “wrong and selfish”:

The judge told Shelley Luther she

could avoid jail time if she apologized, admitted she was wrong, and agreed to close her hair salon until it was allowed to open. This is her response…@CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/1phdNUsLme — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

Judge Eric Moyé asked Luther if she would make a statement admitting she was wrong and selfish. Listen here… pic.twitter.com/6JMukC3v76 — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

When asked to apologize for "being selfish," Luther said "feeding my kids is not selfish." https://t.co/eXenwVwAND — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) May 5, 2020

BREAKING: Shelley Luther, a Dallas hair salon owner who opened in violation of the governor’s executive order, sentenced to 7 days in jail for civil / criminal contempt of court and fined $7,000. @CBSDFW — Andrea Lucia (@CBS11Andrea) May 5, 2020

Luther’s business is already struggling, she already told local media she can no longer make her mortgage payment, and this is the response: pay $7k she doesn’t have. If you want more people in the streets, this is how you do it. https://t.co/TkhzDi2Tod — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 5, 2020

Murderers out of the jails and small business owners into the jails… how is this real life? #America https://t.co/F1eqRr35X4 — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) May 5, 2020

In the meantime, they're letting real criminals out because of the Rona. — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) May 5, 2020

We're releasing criminals from jail for their safety and jailing different people for their safety…. There's something wrong with this picturehttps://t.co/IUvVsylseq — Progress(ive)ing to Insanity (@BrokeHrtLiberal) May 5, 2020

Well ya see, Carol, we have to let the murderers out of jail in order to prevent the spread of the Wuhan Flu and we have to put honest business owners in jail to… prevent the spread of Wuhan Flu. ? *give me a sec, something's not adding up. — theRoddick (@_jbarker) May 5, 2020

Get out of jail free card for stealing a car. Go to jail for not “social distancing.” pic.twitter.com/Trhk9Gl6Qv — TommyHour🇺🇸 (@thomashourigan1) May 5, 2020

In jail where she will be forcibly un-socially distanced for the crime of letting people voluntarily come into her salon under the safest conditions possible. — Someone Had to Say It (@MomAgnstSafeSpc) May 5, 2020

She'll have plenty of social distancing. They let the murderers, thieves and rapists out of jail, remember? — Proverbial Mind Spread (@MindProverbial) May 5, 2020

Welcome to New America. 😔 — Kristi Hines (@kristileilani) May 5, 2020

She will be the busiest salon in North Dallas very soon. Smart businesswoman. — TheDukeofAulthouse (@DukeofAulthouse) May 5, 2020

There is a law saying someone can't run their business and make money? — RocknRollMom6 (@RockNRollMom6) May 5, 2020

Tar and feather the damn judge. — Constituional AHole (@ConstNobody1776) May 5, 2020

This is awful. — Julie Altenau (@JAltenau) May 5, 2020

Was a law broken or an executive order ignored? — Goebiwonkinobie (@Goebiwonkinobie) May 5, 2020

She did the right thing and should be willing to do it again – as should we all. These orders are unconstitutional and a gross power overreach by leftist whackos. — Devin Akin (@DevinAkin) May 5, 2020

Liberals get power in California, they run the state into the ground. Californians flee to Texas to escape the liberal dystopia. People forgot why they fled California, and run Texas into the ground. This is truly sad. — Fendar (@fendar) May 5, 2020

is the state going to pay her bills and feed her family? — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 5, 2020

A GoFundMe campaign for Luther’s legal defense has already topped $25,000.

This. This right here is why these lockdowns and restrictions need to stop. Right now. The virus will go in some months. The economy will rebuild over a few years. Tyranny lasts until the people demand it ends. — Brian Roastbeef (@BrianRoastbeef) May 5, 2020

Isn’t seven days in jail increasing the risk of her catching the coronavirus? They need to let her out immediately.

