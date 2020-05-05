It was almost exactly a year ago when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who was at the time campaigning with Bernie Sanders, suggested that there should be “a not-for-profit option for basic banking services” and that option should be piloted through the U.S. Postal Service. Sanders seemed on board with the idea, especially since banks are racist and discriminate against the tens of millions of “unbanked or underbanked” Americans:

We don’t know why Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is jumping on this train a year later, but over the weekend she tweeted her support for a bank in every post office.

Trending

But they’re evil for-profit banks.

Did she schedule this tweet to post while she was running for president and entered the wrong year?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-CortezbankBernie SandersKirsten Gillibrandpost office