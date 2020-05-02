The Associated Press has an exclusive on Saturday claiming that Tara Reade has said a Senate report she filed against Joe Biden referred to neither sexual harassment or assault.

It looks like the Los Angeles Times quickly picked up on the AP’s exclusive:

Washington Post conservative blogger and Joe Biden fan Jennifer Rubin says that Reade is less and less credible by the moment:

Joe Scarborough is pretty excited as well, especially after his wife elicited a flat-out denial from Biden on “Morning Joe” Friday:

But Reade herself says the AP headline is false — it’s misleading at best.

Here’s what the AP reports:

Tara Reade, the former Senate staffer who alleges Joe Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago, says she filed a limited report with a congressional personnel office that did not explicitly accuse him of sexual assault or harassment.

“I remember talking about him wanting me to serve drinks because he liked my legs and thought I was pretty and it made me uncomfortable,” Reade said in an interview Friday with The Associated Press. “I know that I was too scared to write about the sexual assault.”

Reade said she described her issues with Biden but “the main word I used — and I know I didn’t use sexual harassment — I used ‘uncomfortable.’ And I remember ‘retaliation.’”

It sure sounds like sexual harassment, at least by 2020 standards.

