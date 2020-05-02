As Twitchy reported at the end of March, there was a controversy budding in Central Park: Volunteers were setting up a field hospital in the park to treat COVID-19 patients, but those volunteers were from Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse organization and thus were Christians who believed in traditional marriage, though that wouldn’t stop them from treating anyone because of their sexuality.

Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had welcomed the volunteers, turned around in a heartbeat the moment it became an LGBT issue and said he was wary and would be keeping an eye on Samaritan’s Purse and making sure they didn’t discriminate.

Now New York City Council Speaker Corey Johnson is bravely speaking up and saying that it was great having Samaritan’s Purse help out at a time when the city couldn’t afford to turn away assistance, but seeing as the coronavirus thing isn’t blowing up as they thought, it’s time to kick out Samaritan’s Purse.

My statement on Samaritan's Purse: It is time for Samaritan's Purse to leave NYC. This group, led by the notoriously bigoted, hate-spewing Franklin Graham, came at a time when our city couldn't in good conscience turn away any offer of help. That time has passed. 1/ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 1, 2020

Their continued presence here is an affront to our values of inclusion, and is painful for all New Yorkers who care deeply about the LGBTQ community. 2/ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 1, 2020

I'm aware that our battle against COVID-19 is still ongoing, and that our health care system—and the amazing workers who have been the heroes of this unprecedented time in our history—still needs support. 3/ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 1, 2020

The @NYCCouncil is committed to supporting those workers and protecting our city's public health. But as a city that values diversity and compassion for all, we can't continue allowing a group with their track record to remain here when we're past the point they're needed. 4/ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 1, 2020

Mount Sinai must sever its relationship with Samaritan’s Purse. Its leader calls the LGBTQ community "detestable" and "immoral." He says being gay is "an affront to God," and refers to gay Christians as "the enemy." 5/ — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 1, 2020

Samaritan's Purse requires its volunteers to agree to a written affirmation “that marriage is exclusively the union of one genetic male and one genetic female.” Hate has no place in our beautiful city. 6/6 — NYC Council Speaker Corey Johnson (@NYCSpeakerCoJo) May 1, 2020

Ironic conclusion there: hate has no place. Sure, we accepted their help when we needed the help, but now that “we’re past the point they’re needed” we want them out of the city and ostracized. Nice way of saying thank you.

Were there any complaints about LGBT discrimination? People forcing their Christianity on patients? Anything he might like to add?

I'm 100% usually behind @NYCSpeakerCoJo but this statement is most ungracious thing I have ever heard him utter. Appreciate sentiment behind it but didn't the group specifically agree to treat everyone equally as a pretense of operating here? Do we have proof they forsook this? — Kelly Grace Price (@GracieeGorgeous) May 2, 2020

Because if they stuck to their promise and put the work in & treated every single person with the same care it seems to me to be a lesson to seize on to try to educate and change that group. Scorning them in the wake of their service only serves to deepen moral dividing lines. — Kelly Grace Price (@GracieeGorgeous) May 2, 2020

Speaking of bigots… — Troy Hinrichs (@YourmanGodfrey) May 2, 2020

You really are sad. — Helen Thomas (@hgthomas1) May 2, 2020

"Sure they selflessly helped anybody who needed help, showing compassion regardless of creed, sexual orientation, or sexual identity, but they've committed thoughtcrime. As tolerant people, we must run their kind out of town for their beliefs." — Marsh (@marsh_hick) May 2, 2020

you are being very ungrateful. — Kelly (@sapir295) May 3, 2020

“As a diverse, inclusive community, we just can’t have THEIR KIND providing free medical care to the poor!” — Gail Finke (@gailfinke) May 2, 2020

The nerve of this group coming to the city to save lives! — Lovin'Life (@LakeLifeIsGreat) May 3, 2020

Well, as followers of Christ, they will continue to show love to every person needing help, despite your blind hatred of their love for all. — Doug Bentley 🌶🔥 (@dougbentley) May 3, 2020

They provided a valuable service. I’m not sure the same can be said for your position. — Pouncing Coder Brad (@bradcundiff) May 3, 2020

Look. A non-essential worker is speaking. — Matthew Rosky (@MatthewRosky) May 3, 2020

I’ll say it- as a leader in the city that has had thousands of deaths in the last month you should more sensitive to the things of God. — Brian White (@BrianDeanWhite) May 3, 2020

Might want to wait until people in the city are done dying and have jobs there chief. — Do not trust the CCP (@hclestem) May 3, 2020

If you were willing to take the help maybe just say thank you. JFC — Kelly (@Kisouttahere) May 3, 2020

Disgusting ingratitude from the people responsible for the total failure that is NYC government. — Don Schaum (@don11cs) May 3, 2020

Most people would be more than willing to watch NYC be ravaged by a virus or anything else. You had better fall on your face and give thanks to the Lord for sending such a humble and faithful man like Graham to help NYC. — Jamie Clark (@JamieCl42970707) May 3, 2020

You’re a weird dude. — Mike Van Meter (@mvmthedeuce) May 2, 2020

Apparently he wants to be mayor, and he seems to be the kind of person New Yorkers favor.

