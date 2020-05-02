As Twitchy reported, U.S. women’s soccer star Megan Rapinoe was a guest on Joe and Jill Biden’s live stream this week, where, remarkably, Rapinoe didn’t bring up the Tara Reade allegations … no #MeToo sticker for her.

Biden has taken a personal interest in the U.S. women’s national soccer team now that their claim for equal pay has been dismissed.

Biden wants equal pay now, or else he’ll take action when he’s president:

“Equal pay, now.” Settle down, man, you’re just a guy doing interviews from his basement — maybe hold off on the ultimatums until next January.

He does know that the judge dismissed the equal pay claims for a reason, right?

“The WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players,” he wrote in the 32-page decision. “Accordingly, plaintiffs cannot now retroactively deem their CBA (collective bargaining agreement) worse than the MNT (men’s national team) CBA by reference to what they would have made had they been paid under the MNT’s pay-to-play terms structure when they themselves rejected such a structure.”

Haven’t we been through all this before?

All we know is U.S. Soccer had best kneel before President Biden.

